Perseid meteor shower: What is it and how can you watch it in Malaysia?

The Perseid meteor shower, also known as the Perseids, is one of the biggest summer celestial phenomena of the year. Scheduled to reach peak illumination between 11 and 13 August in 2023, it is most visible in the Northern Hemisphere and partly in the mid-Southern regions.

The meteor shower is more significant this year as the moon will be in the crescent phase with just 10 per cent illumination, aiding better visibility. This will make it easier for stargazers to witness the event. Known to be long-lasting and extremely bright, here is all you need to know about the Perseids.

What is the Perseid meteor shower?

The Perseids is a spectacular show of meteors that usually lasts longer than other showers. The highest recorded activity count is over 100 meteors per hour with a 59 kilometres per second velocity, according to NASA.

This phenomenon — active since 14 July and visible until 1 September — reaches its peak only in mid-August. Originating from the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, the meteor shower is named after the constellation Perseus, from where it appears to radiate.

Why do we see a spectacular explosion of fireballs during this meteor shower?

The comet Swift-Tuttle takes around 133 years to orbit the Sun. During this journey, it leaves a debris trail, comprising bits of comet particles and pieces of broken asteroids. When the Earth crosses this path, the debris collides with its atmosphere, creating brilliant streaks of light.

This usually happens in the July to September period. Last seen from Earth in 1992, the comet will be next seen in 2126.

Viewing tips to witness the meteors

While you do not need a telescope or other fancy gadgets to catch the Perseids, you should adequately prepare to view meteor showers.

It is essential to find a spot in the night sky far away from the blinding city lights, which is calm and close to nature. Clear skies and dim moonlight are the ideal conditions to catch the Perseid shower in its full glory. Carry a sleeping bag, compass and blanket, camp away from the crowd and lie flat on your back. As your eyes get used to the darkness after 20 to 30 minutes, you can witness the magic of this meteor shower.

Peaking at 3:58 am EDT, your best chance to make the most of this celestial event is on the night of 13 August. It is important to be patient.

Consult a sky map app to identify the direction of the radiant point of the meteor, which should be near the Perseus constellation. Face that direction to enjoy the show.

