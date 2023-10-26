Rock icon Rod Stewart to perform in Singapore in March 2024

Legendary British rock icon Rod Stewart will be enthralling Singapore as he brings his Live In Concert, One Last Time tour to the city-state in March 2024. So mark your dates because the two-day concert will be a roller-coaster of popular tracks and a rendezvous with one of the biggest music entertainers.

The music concert is a part of the Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Live concert series, which has previously seen globally acclaimed performers such as The Rolling Stones, Michael Bublé and Celine Dion.

More about Rod Stewart’s performance in Singapore

Date, time and venue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart)

Rod Stewart will be playing at the Sands Expo and Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands on 16 and 17 March 2024, from 7.30 pm local time.

Ticket prices start from SGD 150. As part of the Marina Bay Sands’ loyalty programme, Sands LifeStyle members can purchase tickets during the exclusive pre-sale on 9 November 2023, from 10 am to 11.59 pm local time, and the general sales start on 10 November. Fans can register for pre-sale access by signing up as a Sands LifeStyle member at the MBS website.

The show is curated as part of the Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Live concert series which was inaugurated in 2014 and has since witnessed celebrations of the best of the music and entertainment industry.

While further details are awaited, such an announcement sets the stage for what to expect from the lineup.

About the Live In Concert, One Last Time tour

The Asian leg of the tour, which includes stops in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Tokyo, Manila, Kaohsiung and Hong Kong, marks Rod Stewart’s return to Asia after 15 years.

In a press statement, he said, “It has been 15 years since my last Asian tour, which is far too long! I truly cannot wait to return with a setlist of all my biggest hits and one of the most extraordinary productions of my career. It’s going to be quite a bash!” His previous concerts in the Lion City were held at the Singapore Turf Club in 1995 and the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2009.

Stewart started one of the biggest world tours of his career in 2022, and it has already played to sold-out audiences in North and South America, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. He personally curates the setlist for each show, taking cues from his five-decade-long career.

Expect hit songs like “Have I Told You Lately”, “Maggie May,” “You Wear it Well,” “Hot Legs,” “You’re in My Heart,” “Do You Think I’m Sexy” and “Some Guys Have All the Luck” at the two-day show along with a 12-member band, stunning stage production and backup vocalists.

About Rod Stewart

For the uninitiated, Rod Stewart is one of the greatest British singers of all time with an oeuvre of record-making and chart-topping songs. He has sold over 250 million records and singles across the world.

He began his career in 1961 and since then has released 32 albums, the latest being The Tears Of Hercules in 2021. He was knighted in 2016 for his contribution to music and charity.

(Hero and feature image credit: Sir Rod Stewart/ @sirrodstewart/ Instagram)