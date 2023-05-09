A complete list of SEA Games 2023 medal tally for Malaysia

Stay updated with the latest medal tally for Malaysia at the 2023 Southeast Asia (SEA) Games.

As the competition heats up with more than 650 Malaysian athletes competing for gold this year, the country has set its bar high for its national sportsperson. Despite some events being removed from the competition roster, Malaysia hopes to exceed its medal count from the previous SEA Games.

The Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister, Hannah Yeoh, has set a target of 141 medals for the delegation, taking into account the country’s strengths as well as the capabilities of athletes from other competing nations.

Team Malaysia is confident that their athletes will do the country proud and better their medal haul from the last edition of the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, where they won 39 gold medals, 45 silver, and 90 bronze with a total of 174 medals.

As the competition heats up, Malaysia’s 677 athletes are working hard to bring home gold for the country.

Keep track of Malaysia’s performance at the 2023 SEA Games with this updated medal tally.

For the latest SEA Games medal tally for Malaysia in 2023, bookmark this page and we’ll keep you updated:

6 May 2023

On May 6, 2023, the Southeast Asia (SEA) Games officially began, and Malaysia’s athletes have already made their mark in the competition by winning several medals. Wan Athirah Hidayah Ahmad Fuzli, a member of the Malaysian delegation, won a bronze medal in the women’s obstacle race, becoming the first Malaysian medalist of the Games. Meanwhile, William Yoong Wei Theng clocked 28.80s to edge Cambodia’s Ol Saohengk at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre—clinching the men’s 100m bronze medal.

Shahmalarani A/P Chandran also brought home the nation’s first gold in the SEA Games 2023 Karate – Women’s Kumite below 50kg event. This was a significant achievement, as she defeated Junna Tsukii Villanueva from the Philippines, who is the champion for 2022 World Games. The country’s second gold medal was won by Prem Kumar A/L Selvam in the Karate – Men’s Kumite below 55kg event. He gained victory over Thailand’s Chanphet Setthaphong by a close score.

In addition to these medals, Muhammad Aiqal Asmadie won a silver medal in the men’s individual kata, while Lovelly Anne Roberth, Naccy Nelly Evvaferra Rojin, and Niathalia Sherawinnie Yampil won a bronze medal in the women’s team kata. Nur Assyira Zainal Abidin brought cheer to the country’s mountain biking camp when she won the silver medal in the women’s cross country individual event at the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia. She finished the 18.5-kilometre race in Kulen Mountain, Siem Reap, which is located about 320 kilometres from the Cambodian capital, in a time of 1 hour, 17 minutes 9 seconds.

Moreover, Wan Athira Hidayah Ahmad Fuzli was left puzzled as she was presented with a bronze medal in the women’s 100m individual obstacle race. She had clocked 41.724s in the event, and she saw Indonesia’s Anggun Yolanda finishing third with 39.598s. However, the organisers decided to award Wan Athira a bronze medal despite the Malaysian losing the bronze medal round to Anggun.

Apart from the medals mentioned above, Malaysia also won four bronze medals in other events. Athachai Saiphawat Kiang won the bronze medal in men’s kru kru, Adam Akaksyah in men’s gi 69kg ne-waza, Phee Jinq En in women’s 50m breaststroke, and the national men’s team for men’s non-repetition primary in sepaktakraw and chinlone.

7 May 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharmendran Raghonathan (@sharmendran_)

During the second day of the 2023 Southeast Asia Games, Malaysia’s athletes managed to secure an impressive number of wins, bringing home a total of 10 medals. Among these, three were gold, five were silver, and two were bronze. It was a remarkable achievement for the Malaysian delegation, who were competing in a variety of sports and events.

The gold medals were earned by three different athletes, each in their respective categories. Sureeya Sankar Hari Sankar won gold in the men’s under 60kg kumite, showcasing his exceptional skills and determination. Sharmendran Ragonathan was another gold medalist, winning in the men’s under 75kg kumite event. Saiful Bahri Musmin demonstrated his prowess in petanque to secure the gold medal in the men’s singles category.

In addition to these gold medals, several Malaysian athletes also secured silver and bronze medals. Madhuri Poovanesan won a bronze medal in the women’s under 55kg kumite in karate, showcasing her impressive fighting skills. Muhammad Khairul Shaddad Ardi was another medalist, securing a silver medal in the artistic men’s single category in pencak silat. The Malaysian teams for men’s 50-overs in cricket and Attack Online 2 e-sports game also won two silver medals, displaying their exceptional teamwork and strategy.

The national team also won one silver and one bronze medal for the men’s and women’s team relay categories in the obstacle race, showcasing their strength and agility as a team.

8 May 2023

Malaysia’s athletes won a total of eleven medals on May 8, including two gold medals, one silver medal, and eight bronze medals. Wong Grace Xiu Mei won the gold medal in the women’s hammer throw event, while Kimberly Bong secured another gold medal in the women’s 3m springboard event. Muhammad Dhiauddin and Abdul Latif won the silver medal in the 29er sailing category.

The eight bronze medals were won by Nurul Hidayah Lukman in the women’s hammer throw, Ong Ker Ying in the women’s 3m springboard, Nur Adlinna Nasreen in the ILCA 6 sailing category, Muhammad Asnawi Iqbal in the ILCA 4 sailing category, Muhammad Faizal Asri in the ILCA 7 sailing category, the men’s chinlone linking team in sepaktakraw and chinlone, Mohd Hilfi and Sara Amanda in the mixed optimist sailing category, and the team all-around in artistic gymnastics.

How to get tickets for the SEA Games 2023 at Cambodia

The public can get tickets for the 32nd SEA Games either through the SEA Games 2023 online app or at the match locations.

Get the app here

Where is the SEA Games 2023 held?

Most of the sporting events will take place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The venues include Morodok Techo Sports Complex, Chroy Changvar Convention Centre, Nagaworld Aeon 2 Sen Sok, Army Stadium, Prince Stadium, Smart RSN Stadium, Garden City Golf Club, Royal University of Phnom Penh, AZ Group Cricket Oval, and Federation of Youth Hall.

While the other venues outside Phnom Penh include Prek Kampot in Kampot, Kep City Beach in Kep, Mount Kulen and Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Sihanoukville Boulevard and Otres Beach in Sihanoukville.

