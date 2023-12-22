Steve Aoki returns to Malaysia for OOTW 2.0 Festival, here’s everything you need to know

The Out of the World (OOTW) music and water festival is revving up for its second, larger-than-life edition as Steve Aoki is set to take the centre stage.

This extravaganza, holding the crown for the biggest festival of its kind in Malaysia, is inked in for a three-day run from 19 to 21 January 2024. The venue? The iconic KL Base Sungai Besi, an unforgettable setting for water enthusiasts and music aficionados.

Steve Aoki to Nervo: Lineup and ticket prices for OOTW 2.0 Festival

Among the constellation of music stars slated to take the stage, we find Steve Aoki, a titan in the global electronic arena. Known for his mesmerising performances, Aoki is set to return to Malaysian shores after nearly a decade. His comeback performance is the talk of the town, with fans eagerly awaiting the return of his dynamic stage presence.

Adding fuel to the fire of anticipation, the festival will play host to James Hype’s Malaysian debut. Hype, a musician whose technologically innovative DJ skills have catapulted him into viral fame, will be stepping onto one of his first festival stages in Southeast Asia. This debut is sending ripples of excitement through the music community.

Not to be outdone, the DJ duo Nervo, who’ve been an electric presence in Malaysia’s club and festival scene for over ten years, are also slated to perform. The sisters, known for their high-octane energy and entrancing sets, continually find themselves among the top 50 DJs worldwide. Their return to the Malaysian stage is a hotly anticipated event.

However, the lineup doesn’t stop there. These artists are merely the opening act of the festival’s lineup. The initial announcements have already sent waves of excitement washing over music lovers, and that wave is set to surge as more artists are revealed in the upcoming weeks.

Beyond the symphony of sound, OOTW 2.0 promises a carnival of experiences. It boasts the largest inflatable water park in Malaysia, a food and beverage village offering a smorgasbord of culinary delights, and an array of other immersive activities. With a staggering lineup of nearly 50 live acts and DJs performing over three days on two stages, OOTW 2.0 is on a mission to redefine the music festival experience, both locally and internationally.

Tickets to this grand spectacle are priced between RM299 and RM599, catering to a range of budgets. Genesis Entertainment, the masterminds behind the festival, envision the event as a significant boost to the nation’s tourism, attracting both local and international attendees. The Early Bird tickets are already in high demand, so it’s best to snatch yours up quickly to ensure you don’t miss out on this epic celebration of music and water.

A full list of the ticket prices can be found as follows:

Early Bird for General Admission (3-day pass): RM599

Early Bird for General Admission (single day pass): RM299

Purchase your tickets from their website here.

(Hero image credit: Instagram/ @steveaoki | Feature image credit: Instagram/ @ootw.asia)