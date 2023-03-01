facebook
01 Mar 2023

TEN of WayV to make a special appearance at YSL Beauty Libre Pop-up in Penang on 11 March 2023

Martin Teo
Editor

Meet WayV’s TEN at the first-ever YSL Beauty Libre Pop-up launch at Gurney Plaza next weekend.

Are you a fan of NCT/WayV’s TEN? We have some great news! The Thai singer and lead dancer of the Chinese male idol group WayV, as well as the founding member of NCT will be making his appearance in Penang on 11 March 2023 (Saturday). 

TEN is set to meet and greet his fans at the launch of YSL Beauty Libre first-ever Pop-up at Gurney Plaza next week. Here’s what we know so far.

  • The event will take place at the Centre Atrium of Gurney Plaza on Saturday, 11 March 2023
  • TEN is expected to make his appearance at 2.00PM

Born Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, the South Korea and China-based TEN has recently made headlines at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023, when he attended the Saint Laurent Men’s Winter 2023 showcase. He captivates with his boyish looks paired with a chiseled jawline and a charismatically fluid self-expression. 

To all Penangites, don’t miss the chance to see TEN up-close and personal while checking out the YSL Beauty Libre Pop-Up at Gurney Plaza. See you there.

(Images by TEN & YSL Beauty)

Martin Teo

Editor

Martin has a bent for history and food culture, especially of the Peranakan heritage. Since the pandemic, he finds joy in plant parenting and continues to expand his collection of Philodendrons, Anthuriums, and Syngoniums. On his free time, he finds time scouring through the latest cafes in search for the best croissant in the city.

 
