The most exciting events and things to do in KL and Selangor for 2024

Hoping to fill up your looming weekends with new experiences, events, and things to do around the KL & Selangor area? You’ve come to the right place.

In the panoply of globally renowned Southeast Asian capitals, Kuala Lumpur (and the greater Klang Valley area) can easily stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its peers, if one considers vivacity as a unit of measurement. Bearing a burgeoning confluence of traditions and cultures from both the old world and the new, Malaysia’s metropolitan beating heart bears a distinctive pulse that stands distinctively on its own.

Whether it be workshops helmed by local artisans looking to preserve and perpetuate age-old local crafts into time immemorial, or sweat-beading dance parties that stretch deep into the warm equatorial night, you’ll be hard-pressed to find yourself ever at a loss for things to do or places to visit when it comes down to navigating between Kuala Lumpur’s labyrinthine streets. For your convenience, we’ve scoured across some of the city’s hottest and most notable event spaces to bring you a list of events in KL you should add to your schedule throughout 2024.

Feature and hero image credit: Matheus Viana/Pexels, Amin Sujan/Pexels

Events and things to do in KL & Selangor for 2024 – January edition

Dreamweavers

We are all accustomed to what a routine museum visit comprises, where we are typically expected to marvel and appreciate the exhibits from behind the demarcations of glass vitrines and velvet rope. But that isn’t the case when it comes to Dreamweavers, the latest interactive textiles exhibit at The Godown Arts Centre. Inviting audiences to turn into active participants of their installations, learn and explore Borneoan textile work through this immersive experience.

Location: 7, 11 Lorong Ampang, off, Jln Bukit Nanas, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Date: 6th January to 7th January

Pesta Jiwa

If you haven’t already noticed, retro is the new black, and the proof is in how quickly contemporary culture has taken to reintroducing tenants of bygone heydays back into the fore. And who are we to deny when Y2K comes a-knocking with gradient sunnies, short shorts, and bedazzled butterfly tops? Forget shopping fast fashion to jump on the bandwagon, head on over to the Pesta Jiwa market for all your turn-of-the-millennium needs, and enjoy some fantastic live music and food while you’re at it too.

Location: Central Market, Jalan Hang Kasturi, 50050 Kuala Lumpur

Dates: January 5th to January 7th

Niyat by Dhan Iliani

While it may have debuted over the Christmas season, you’ll be glad to know that local contemporary artist Dhan Iliani’s Niyat exhibit will continue to run at the National Art Gallery throughout the beginning of 2024. Following in the vein of her previous bodies of conceptual installations, her latest output, which translates into English from Malay as ‘intent’, seeks to confront audiences with an introspective look at what motivates our intentions as active participants of local society.

Location: Lembaga Pembangunan Seni Visual Negara, No.2, Jalan Temerloh, Off, Jln Tun Razak, 53200 Kuala Lumpur

Date: 25th December 2023 to 14th April 2024

888 Designer Market

There’s no better way to start the new year than with a fresh new wardrobe, and you won’t have to spend a pretty penny to reinvent your look for 2024 when you visit the 888 Designer Market happening at Tiffin At The Yard. Featuring a host of sellers including prominent local labels such as BEHATI, Shao Fen, and Ghostboy, among others, this trendsetter market is set to be stocked with some truly diverse, one-of-a-kind finds, making it a must-visit event in KL for fashion savvy

Location: Tiffin At The Yard, PT189-PT183-PT185 Jalan Strachan, Off, Jalan Ipoh, Sentul, 51100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Date: 13th to 14th January

I Hate Networking Event

Ushering in the new year also means being open to building new bridges and fostering new relationships. With that said, networking events can often times prove to be a bit of a snoozefest, with the obligatory cheesy icebreaking sessions and lukewarm carafes of coffee. No such worries here when you attend the aptly named I Hate Networking Event, which promises to turn the formulaic networking itinerary on its head with light-hearted conversations and meaningful connections.

Location: Tiffin At The Yard, PT189-PT183-PT185 Jalan Strachan, Off, Jalan Ipoh, Sentul, 51100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Date: 15th January

The Gaze of Sleepwalkers

Marking H.H. Lim’s return to Malaysia after a decade of absence from the local art scene, The Gaze of Sleepwalkers is set to be exhibited at the Wei-Ling Gallery come January 27th. Comprised of 13 paintings and installation pieces, the collection aims to draw parallels between the human condition with the world we inhabit at large, where animals play the role of silent observers to humanity’s present state of being as oblivious ‘sleepwalkers’.

Location: 8, Jalan Scott, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Date: January 27th to March 30th

Tagging Temu

The term ‘tagging’ in casual parlance refers to the use of spray paint to create decorative designs on public spaces, alluding to how an artist has ‘tagged’ the location with their work. Given how prevalent graffiti art is in any major city, there’s no better way to experience Kuala Lumpur’s grafitti art scene than to visit the Tagging Temu exhibit. Held at Temu House, expect to witness the finesse of art heavyweights including Red Hong Yi, Ernest Zacharevic, Sliz, Drewfunk, and more in person.

Location: Temu House, Jalan 16/9E, Seksyen 16, 46350, Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Date: 16th December 2023 to 14th January 2024 (only on weekends)

Zainalabidin Sound Spirit Concert

For a chance to catch a Malaysian music legend in person this January, head on over to the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre and nab your tickets for Dato’ Zainalabidin’s Sound Spirit Concert. Scheduled to take place for one elusive evening only, this retrospective of some of his best works will be performed alongside a live ensemble of big band and traditional musicians led by musical director Michael Veerappen.

Ticket prices range from RM110 to RM210, and can be purchased online through this link.

Location: Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre, Jln Sultan Azlan Shah, Sentul, 51100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Date: January 20th