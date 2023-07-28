The Strokes adds second concert date in Singapore for Malaysian fans

The Strokes announces second concert date in Singapore for Malaysian fans after many were left disappointed due to Good Vibes Festival’s cancellation.

The Strokes, the iconic American rock band, have just announced an exciting development for their Malaysian fans. Following the cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival, which was set to be their debut performance in Malaysia, The Strokes have added a second concert in Singapore to cater to their Malaysian fans. This is a huge relief for the fans who were eagerly anticipating their first opportunity to see the legendary band.

The cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival was a major disappointment for The Strokes’ fans, especially after they had been eagerly waiting for their first concert in the country. The festival was cancelled due to the controversial performance of British rock band The 1975’s lead singer, Matt Healy. During the performance, Healy criticized the Malaysian government for their LGBTQ laws and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald on stage. The Communications and Digital Minister, YB Fahmi Fadzil then ordered the festival to be cancelled, leaving the fans devastated.

The Strokes announces second concert date in Singapore

However, The Strokes have come up with an alternative plan to accommodate their Malaysian fans and have announced their second concert in Singapore. The concert will be held on 3 August at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. The band’s frontman, Julian Casablancas, took to Instagram to announce the show and also apologised for the last-minute arrangement. Nonetheless, he stated that this was the best they could do to accommodate their die-hard Malaysian fans.

While ticket prices could not be reduced for Malaysian attendees, The Strokes have come up with a plan to offer heavily discounted merchandise to Malaysian fans to offset the cost of travel. The ticket prices for The Strokes’ concert in Singapore range from $148 to $188, approximately RM506 and RM643, respectively—with two categories available. Additionally, there will also be a VIP package available, with the price of $108, approximately RM369.

Tickets will be on sale at 4 PM MYT today, 28 July and can be purchased here or through Live Nation Singapore’s website.

The VIP package includes access to a dedicated VIP merch counter, an express VIP queue at the bar/concession area, exclusive VIP posters, and a limited edition tour laminate with special filters and a lanyard. This shows the band’s commitment to their fans and their desire to make the event as enjoyable as possible for them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Casablancas (@minorbutmajor)

The Strokes’ second concert in Singapore is a welcome development for their Malaysian fans, who were eagerly anticipating their debut performance in the country. The Good Vibes Festival’s cancellation was a major disappointment, but The Strokes have come up with an alternative plan that is sure to please their loyal fans.

Despite the challenges, the band has shown their dedication to their fans and their love for music by making this event possible. This is great news for all The Strokes fans, and we’re sure they can’t wait to see their favourite band perform live.