Of vibrant colours and the new Dakota bag, The Z List checks out the Kate Spade New York Green pop-up in KL

To celebrate the launch of its Fall 2023 collection and the official release of its Dakota handbag, Kate Spade New York is hosting a pop-up store in Pavilion KL — where The Z List spent an afternoon surrounded by shades of Kate Spade green.

Who says the end of summer has to be drab and dreary? Kate Spade New York certainly says otherwise. To usher in the upcoming season — and with it, its Fall 2023 collection — the American fashion house turned global lifestyle brand is hosting a week-long pop-up in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from now until 27th August. Sprawled along the Centre Court, the space serves as the perfect venue for an afternoon of creativity and community. Entirely wrapped in Pantone-approved Kate Spade green, the bright colour breathes life into the pop-up store and gives a rather unique perspective on ‘urban vibes’ — especially when it sits against graphic black, cream stripes and polka-dots.

It’s a well-known fact by now that Kate Spade New York is all about the eclectic, the colourful and the fresh. So it comes as no surprise that among the guests in attendance at the pop-up are some of The Z List alumni, past and present: the musically acclaimed Claudia Tan and Tabby of DOLLA; athletes Queenie Ting (discus thrower) and Colleen Augustin (MMA fighter); actor Bella Dowanna; and bellwethers of fashion, lifestyle and creativity, Sherry Amin and Gabriel Cheah. Joining them are TikTok darlings Shi Qi and Cabi.

As the line-up of Kate Spade New York Fall 2023 was revealed, guests were undeniably captivated by the collection as, by the end of the afternoon, every piece had been picked up and posed with. The collection puts heritage design elements in the limelight. Think what the brand has always been known for: geometric patterns, crisp colours and fine craftsmanship; only this time, infused with the most unexpected details. But the highlight of the collection takes centre stage of course, even among the guests: the Dakota handbag.

Perched amidst the Kate Spade green, guests channelled the timeless vibes of New York City itself as they struck poses with the Dakota. Inspired by the city’s iconic architecture and the warm gold tones of the concrete jungle, the Dakota’s distinctive detail is the inlay of colour — an expression of vibrancy against clean geometric lines.

After familiarising themselves with the Fall 2023 collection, the crowd dispersed to explore the rest of what the Kate Spade New York pop-up has to offer. In a fun (though at times frustrating!) game of ‘Bag It’, guests try their luck at unlocking surprises for a chance to get complimentary beverages. At another corner, a super cute photo booth (decked in green) and a digital A.I. art station are both set up — guests got in tune with their creativity to design captivating art pieces, using various shapes and colours that reflect the brand’s seasonal design elements.

As the afternoon came to a close, the unveiling of the Kate Spade New York Fall 2023 collection wasn’t the only takeaway of the afternoon! The guests departed with exclusive gift bags as well as attractive deals that came along with their purchases.

The experiential Kate Spade New York pop-up is currently held in the Centre Court of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur from now until 27th August 2023. Learn more about the Fall 2023 collection, as well as the Dakota handbag, HERE.