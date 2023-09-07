Everything to know on the NewJeans x McDonald’s meal debuting in Malaysia today

From relative success to a skyrocketing global phenomenon, the South Korean girl group NewJeans has found themselves being slingshot into superstardom in just a little over 12 months. And as is the trend with their more established K-entertainment counterparts, the group’s marketing team has been hard at work on their next project: the NewJeans x McDonald’s collaboration meal.

Slated for release across ten different markets within the Asia region upon its announcement in May, the partnership is expected to land on local shores today (September 7th). And one can expect it to see surging demand, with the meals already being a hot commodity among fans in South Korea where it was introduced in July.

NewJeans x McDonald’s collaboration goes live today in Malaysia

Local interest in the NewJeans x McDonald’s meal has been mounting since the American fast food chain debuted a series of teasers on their official social media channels to hint at its imminent release.

Following in the vein of other successful McDonald’s meal collaborations in the past (the BTS meal being a particular highlight), this partnership with NewJeans is expected to come with bespoke packaging designs on food and beverage containers, featuring the group’s signature bunny mascot. Only this time around, it is interspersed with McDonald’s very own ‘M’ logo to commemorate the union of both brands.

In addition to bespoke packaging designs, fans can naturally come to expect exclusive branded merchandise to go with every meal as well. This includes stickers, photo cards, and a keyring among other items. But naturally, it’s anybody’s guess as to how long stocks will last, if the previous celebrity collaborative meals are any indication.

The NewJeans x McDonald’s meal is expected to be available in two combinations: one with a Spicy Crispy Chicken burger, and another with a Spicy Crispy Chicken Wrap. Both come with a side of fries that can be upgraded with seaweed seasoning and a drink.

Food and merch aside, fans can also take part in what has been dubbed the NewJeans Chicken Dance as part of the campaign’s activation by posting their own take on the choreography over social media.

For those not in the know, the South Korean girl group NewJeans was formed in July 2022 by the music label ADOR. At this point in time, the lineup consists of five members, namely Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

Influenced by the considerably more languid rhythms of pop and R&B music from the 1990s, they achieved mainstream popularity through the release of their single album, OMG, which featured tracks such as Ditto and the namesake OMG.

The NewJeans x McDonald’s meal can be purchased in all major McDonald’s outlets nationwide.

Feature and hero image credits: McDonald’s Malaysia/YouTube