F1 Singapore 2022: Who’s performing this year and where to watch them

More than just a Formula One race, the Singapore GP is also the sport’s biggest party of the year.

After being postponed due to the pandemic, the stage is now set for Singapore’s biggest party in three years. The Formula 1 night race gets back on track this 30 September to 2 October, and for fans, it means a weekend of high-octane action and entertainment. That includes some epic concerts that are set to take place during F1 weekend in Singapore this 2022.

Event organiser Singapore GP Pte Ltd has unveiled a power-packed race weekend line-up for the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022. The three-day race weekend now includes over 100 hours of entertainment throughout the Circuit Park, including 92 performances across nine stages, 79 roving acts, as well as an array of art installations and activities to enthral crowds.

If you’re going for the race, here are the main music performances and concerts that are happening this weekend.

The Major Concerts Happening During F1 Weekend Singapore 2022:

Friday, 30 September



The action begins following Free Practice where teams and drivers run simulation drives on the Marina Bay Circuit. Grammy-nominated Marshmello will officially kick off the exciting wave of concerts set for the 2022 F1 weekend in Singapore. One of the most streamed artist on Spotify and YouTube, the famously masked performer is set to perform at the Zone 4 Padang Stage from 10.30pm to 11.45pm.

Saturday, 1 October

Qualifying day and there will be several major performances to check out if you’re at the track. TLC will be bringing their CrazySexyCool to hype up the crowd prior to the evening’s big qualifying event. Catch the Grammy Award winning act at Zone 1 Wharf Stage from 5.20pm to 6.20pm.

Also don’t forget to catch classic British alternative band Suede. Featuring guitarist Richard Oakes, bass player Mat Osman, drummer Simon Gilbert, keyboardist Neil Codling, and the instantly recognisable vocals of frontman Brett Anderson, the legendary band famous for hits such as ‘Beautiful Ones’ and ‘Saturday Night’, are set to energise fans with their glam rock numbers at the Zone 1 Wharf Stage from 7.20pm to 8.50pm.

Pop-rap fans on the other hand will want to check out the Padang Stage prior to qualifying. American pop-rap group Black Eyed Peas featuring will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo and J. Rey Soul is making an exclusive stopover in Asia to perform at the Zone 4 Padang Stage from 7:30pm to 8:45pm.

Post qualifying and Westlife are tasked to send racing fans home happy. One of the most successful boy bands of all time, members Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, Kian Egan, and Nick Byrne will take to the Zone 4 Padang Stage from 10.25pm to 11.55pm.

2 October

Race day and the final line-up of concerts for the 2022 F1 weekend in Singapore promises to be an exciting one. Australian breakout star, rapper, singer and songwriter The Kid LAROI will warm up the crowd in the evening. The artist will bring his enigmatic live show to the Zone 4 Padang Stage from 6pm to 7pm.

Missed the Black Eyed Peas the day before? Well, rest assured ticket holders will get a chance to see the group perform again. The pop-rap group’s second performance for the weekend will take place at Zone 1 Wharf Stage from 6.15pm to 7.30pm just before the main race flags off at 8pm.

Following the end of the Singapore Grand Prix at 10pm, make a beeline for the Padang Stage to catch legendary American punk group Green Day. Vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt, and drummer Tré Cool are set to perform their classic hits. What better way to mark the end of the Singapore Grand Prix by singing along to hits like “American Idiot”, “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” and “Wake Me Up When September Ends”. Book your spot at Zone 4 Padang Stage from 10.25pm.

For a complete line-up of performances and event schedule, check out the Singapore GP’s official website.

