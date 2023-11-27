Get your hands on the most luxurious advent calendars in Malaysia for Christmas 2023

Feel the holiday spirit washing over you yet, accompanied by the enchanting melodies of Mariah Carey? It’s the perfect time to delve into the enchanting assortment of Christmas advent calendars available.
As we edge closer to the festive whirl of 2023, what could be more exhilarating than revealing a new surprise from a fancy advent calendar each day? These calendars, brimming with unexpected joys, are all about savouring delightful nuggets of happiness each day.
The advent calendar tradition, rooted in the early 19th century, saw German Protestants tracking the Advent days by illuminating a candle or etching a chalk mark for each passing day. If this minimalist tradition still holds a charm for you in our advanced era, that’s indeed heartwarming!
However, consider the thrill of unearthing a fresh surprise each day from 25 hidden compartments, or the delight of adding a delectable chocolate morsel to your morning meal throughout December. The advent calendars for Christmas 2023 present a cornucopia of options – and in our perspective, they sprinkle much more mischief and merriment than ticking off days with chalk.
Advent calendars for Christmas 2023 in Malaysia:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Nespresso x Fusalp Advent Calendar
- ROYCE’ Chocolate Advent Calendar
- Venchi x Andrew Bannecker Advent Calendars
- Armani/Dolci by Guido Gobino Advent Calendar
- Swarovski x Disney100 Advent Calendar
- Diptyque Advent Calendar
- Jo Malone London Advent Calendar
- KENS Apothecary Advent Calendar
- Kiehl’s Advent Calendar
- Lush Advent Calendar
- Penhaligon’s Advent Calendar
Embark on a captivating journey of tastes this holiday season with the Nespresso x Fusalp advent calendar. This calendar is like a coffee lover’s treasure chest, unveiling a unique Nespresso coffee blend each day. The journey peaks on the 24th day when a special edition coffee mug is revealed, like a hidden gem. This exclusive advent calendar is an ideal indulgence for yourself, or a delightful surprise gift that would bring a smile to any coffee aficionado’s face.
Step into a world of sweetness with the ROYCE’ Chocolate advent calendar for Christmas 2023. This isn’t merely a countdown to the most festive day of the year; it’s a chocolate-infused adventure, with over 20 distinct types of tantalising treats waiting to be discovered. Nestled within are 42 pieces of irresistible chocolate morsels and five enchanting baubles to enhance your Christmas decorations. Each day is an unforgettable journey, with a new sweet surprise waiting to be unveiled.
For the first time ever, world-renowned artist Andrew Bannecker has sprinkled his creative magic over the Venchi Christmas 2023 collection, resulting in a playful, modern, and vibrant limited edition range that is bursting with detail and charm. The collection offers two enchanting styles of advent calendars – the classic advent calendar and the prestigious advent calendar.
The classic Venchi advent calendar is a charming tribute to a world shimmering with glitz and glamour where dreams come true, opening the door to a heavenly assortment of 25 milk and dark Granblend chocolates.
The prestigious advent calendar, styled like a mysterious book, reveals a curated selection of 31 Venchi chocolates, a new delight with each page turned. As you open the drawers, you would be greeted by up to 4 festive Christmas images, adding to the holiday cheer.
Unwrap the festive season in a luxurious fashion with the Armani/Dolci by Guido Gobino advent calendar. This elegant calendar comprises twenty-four compartments, each a different size and filled with an assortment of Armani/Dolci gourmet treats. As you open each compartment, you’ll be met with a delightful surprise – from luscious chocolates to soothing teas, scrumptious biscuits, and sweet sugar. It’s like a gastronomic journey through the festive month, delighting your senses each day until Christmas.
To mark a century of Disney enchantment, Swarovski has woven together an extraordinary advent calendar. This magical creation is a tribute to Disney’s significant milestone and is designed to rekindle the wonder of our youthful days.
The calendar’s 25 secret compartments are filled with delightful treasures – a collection of 22 sparkling ornaments, a pair of exquisite necklaces, and a playful set of stickers. Each piece, inspired by cherished Disney characters and iconic holiday symbolism, is an exclusive offering only found within the confines of this advent calendar. For the Disney devotees among us, this captivating calendar is the quintessential gift. This unique Disney keepsake is presented as a special Annual Edition for the year 2023.
Immerse yourself in the enchantment of the Yuletide season with Diptyque’s exclusive advent calendar. This regal collection is a treasure trove of scented pleasures from the brand, waiting to be discovered each dawn of December. Unfolding this calendar is like embarking on a fragrant journey, with its daily surprises featuring this year’s holiday-themed candles – Sapin, a tribute to the traditional Pine Tree, Délice, an expression of sheer Delight, and Coton, embodying the warmth of Cotton. This sensory feast is a perfect way to count down the days to the magical climax of the festive season.
Step into a holiday wonderland with the Jo Malone London advent calendar. Designed with a charming gingerbread motif, this calendar offers a plethora of festive delights. As you pull open each drawer, you’ll uncover classic Jo Malone London fragrances along with special holiday scents. The calendar includes a variety of miniatures such as colognes and bath and body items, along with a full-sized fragrance and two travel candles.
Venture into an awe-inspiring journey across the cosmos with KENS Apothecary’s distinctively designed advent calendar, whimsically named ‘A Journey Among The Stars’. Ignite a spark of wonderment and intrigue by stepping into this celestial realm, where every unveiling of the advent calendar’s door reveals a riveting surprise. With 12 phenomenal gifts awaiting discovery, this celestial voyage brings an exhilarating and festive flair to your Christmas countdown.
Immerse yourself in the magical realm of Kiehl’s with their limited edition advent calendar for 2023, a festive delight intricately designed to guide you through the enchanting world of Kiehl’s. Crafted entirely from recycled paper and completely free of plastic, this calendar is not just a doorway to holiday joy, but also a testament to sustainable festivity. Embark on this eco-conscious journey and make your countdown to Christmas a celebration of both the spirit of the season and the planet.
Delight in the holiday season with Lush’s advent calendar, which offers a unique countdown to Christmas day. This special calendar includes 25 carefully chosen products for your bath, body, shower, and fragrance needs. Each item is designed to bring happiness and anticipation in the run-up to Christmas. The limited-edition box, a work of art by Andre Williams of Trifle Studio, provides a beautiful and reusable storage solution for your Lush goodies.
Step into a world of aromatic delight with Penhaligon’s majestic treasure trove of scent. Bursting with 24 of their most cherished fragrances, it will gracefully escort you through the festive season. Perfect for gifting, it’s like a fragrant carousel of joy for your loved ones. Available exclusively at the Penhaligon’s boutique in Pavilion KL.
