Follow Malaysian badminton players’ journey at the 2021 BWF World Championships

The hectic year-long badminton calendar reaches its crescendo. From 12 to 19 December 2021, the 2021 BWF World Championships gets underway in Huelva, Spain where the world’s best converge for the year’s ultimate competition where eventual victors will be crowned world champions.

Even before round 1 begins on 12 December 2021, the relentless build-up leading up to the 2021 BWF World Championships has already claimed casualties. Kento Momota, a tournament favourite and reigning world’s number 1 in men’s singles, pulled out citing an injured back. Meanwhile, Carolina Marin won’t be appearing in the tournament held in her home country. The 3-time world champion in women’s singles has yet to regain full fitness following a lengthy layoff to rehabilitate her knee.

In the aftermath of the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals, the decorated veteran mixed doubles pairing of Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying decided to disband, leaving the country’s badminton fans in utter shock. Their public decision was announced a week before the 2021 BWF World Championships commenced where they were seeded 7.

Not all things are created equal in this tournament. Several seeded players will be in action from round 2 onwards following favourable draws where they receive a bye in round 1.

How will Malaysian badminton players fare at the 2021 BWF World Championships?

In round 1 of men’s singles, Cheam June Wei lines up opposite Kenta Nishimoto, while Lee Zii Jia plays Jason Ho-Shue. Liew Daren is drawn against Misha Zilberman.

In women’s singles, Malaysia’s sole representative S Kisona faces Neslihan Yiğit.

Indonesia’s top ranked duos in men’s doubles have withdrawn from the tournament, leaving the door further ajar for other hopefuls. Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Hendra Setiawan-Mohammad Ahsan were respectively the top 2 seeds.

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin drop straight into round 2, sparring with Alexander Dunn-Adam Hall. Similarly, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik set their sights on whoever pairings progressing from round 1.

In women’s doubles, Teoh Mei Xing-Yap Ling vie with Alexandra Bøje-Mette Poulsen for a spot in round 2, while Pearly Tan-M Thinaah begin their quest in round 2.

In mixed doubles, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing start in round 2 against Saurabh Sharma-Anoushka Parikh. Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See have to get past Ties van der Lecq-Debora Jille in round 1, while Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai lace up in round 2, benefiting from a bye in round 1.

Hero and feature images by Adrian DENNIS / AFP