Follow Malaysian badminton players’ latest progress at the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals

The 2021 BWF World Tour Finals takes place in Bali, Indonesia between 1 and 5 December 2021.

A gruelling series of tournaments spanning months and continents culminate in the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals. From 1 to 5 December 2021, this exclusive competition is the prerogative of the world’s best badminton players who have proven their mantles in the preceding months. Their eligibility hinged on their performances, as well as the mandatory participation in the 2021 Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open. Whoever is victorious stands to receive not only a significant sum of prize money, of which a total of US$1.5 million is up for grabs, but also bragging rights over his or her peers.

In the prior week, Malaysian badminton representatives were not at their collective best. None made it past quarter-finals at the 2021 Indonesia Open. The country’s brightest star in men’s singles Lee Zii Jia, who has been plagued by a back injury, lost in 3 sets to Danish player Rasmus Gemke in the round of 32. 2020 Olympic bronze medallists in men’s doubles, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, stumbled in the round of 16 against compatriots Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi.

How will Malaysian badminton players perform at the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals?

The 2021 BWF World Tour Finals, however, represents a different sort of challenge altogether with rivals grouped into pods where they will face off with one another to secure their passage into the ensuing knock-out rounds. Only the top two of each group will qualify for semi-finals.

In men’s singles, Lee Zii Jia is slotted into Group B with Srikanth Kidambi, Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Toma Junior Popov.

In men’s doubles, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi start their quest in Group B where they will play Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi, Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Rambitan and Christo Popov-Toma Junior Popov.

In women’s doubles, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah will vie with Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai, Kim So-yeong-Kong Hee-yong and Greysia Polii-Apriyani Rahayu for a spot beyond Group A.

In mixed doubles, Malaysian pairs Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying are bunched together with Yuta Watanabe-Arisa Higashino and Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Bøje in Group A.

Hero and feature images by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP