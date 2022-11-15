Light’s up! Harry Styles ‘Love on Tour’ is heading to Asia

It’s confirmed: Harry Styles is coming to Asia, and we’ll finally get to see if it tastes like strawberries on a summer’s evening. Although there is no news for a pitstop in Kuala Lumpur at the moment, it’s never too late to plan for a trip to witness Harry Styles front and centre in these countries next year.

In an announcement made earlier today, the Watermelon Sugar star sent fan girls and boys screaming with his “Love On Tour Asia” 2023 poster.

Harry Styles is coming to Asia with Love on Tour

The tour starts in Bangkok on 11 March at Rajamangala Stadium, before continuing to Manila, Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Love on Tour is the second concert tour by the English singer-songwriter. It supports his second and third studio albums, Fine Line, which were released in 2019, as well as the latest, Harry’s House, which came out on 20 May 2022.

The Love on Tour concert is set to begin on 11 March at Rajamangala Stadium and end in Tokyo at the Ariake Arena on 25 March 2023. Tickets go on sale on 28 November at Live Nation. A true Sign of the Times.

Hero image credit: Joseph Okpako/WireImage