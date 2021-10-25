How are Malaysian badminton players performing at the 2021 French Open?

Badminton tournaments are proceeding at an incessant pace with the 2021 French Open inaugurating on October 26 and concluding on October 31.

Merely days after Malaysian badminton representatives gave their all at the 2021 Denmark Open, they have converged in Paris for the storied event first held in 1935. Several players will have redemption on their minds after tasting disappointment in Odense. Lee Zii Jia succumbed to Viktor Axelsen in closely fought two sets. A rematch in quarter-finals could well eventuate if both players expectedly sail past their opponents in the early rounds.

Unlike the 2021 Denmark Open, Malaysia players will feature in all 5 categories: men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

The first round of men’s singles will witness Liew Daren vs Kanta Tsuneyama, while Lee Zii Jia will confront Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

In women’s singles, S Kisona will play 2021 Denmark Open runner-up An Se-young.

In men’s doubles, 2021 Denmark Open semi-finalists Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will take on teammates Teo Ee Yi-Ong Yew Sin, while Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen will test their strength against 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik. Both matches will assure Malaysia of two berths in the second round.

Another Malaysian pair Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong will meet Mark Lamsfuß-Marvin Seidel.

Three Malaysian pairs will be in action in the first round. Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien are drawn against Alexandra Bøje-Mette Poulsen. Lee Meng Yean-Yap Cheng Wen will measure up against Delphine Delrue- Léa Palermo, while Pearly Tan-M Thinaah will be hopeful of defeating Jessica Hopton-Jessica Pugh.

In mixed doubles, after an accidental early exit in the prior tournament, Goh Liu Ying-Chan Peng Soon will look to make amends in the 2021 French Open against Dhruv Kapila-N. Sikki Reddy. Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai will take on Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue. Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See will have their sights set on Yang Po-hsuan-Hu Ling-fang. Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing is scheduled to play Jeppe Bay-Sara Lundgaard, while Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei has a tough assignment against 2021 Denmark Open semi-finalists Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti.

