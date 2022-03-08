How will Malaysian badminton players fare at the 2022 German Open?

The amuse-bouche to the main course of All England Open, the 2022 German Open is seen by top contenders as a way to get into the groove.

The world’s best badminton players have converged in Mülheim for a tilt at the 2022 German Open, happening March 8–13. Malaysia no. 1 men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia will no doubt be at the centre of attention, especially for the Malaysian audience. The tournament marks his first competitive Open outing since he was cleared to represent Malaysia in BWF-sanctioned events as a professional player. He did, however, lead the men’s national team to victory at the Badminton Asia Team Championships last month.

The imbroglio stemmed from his resignation from the national badminton governing body back in January, before subsequently snowballed into a political storm which led to the Badminton Association of Malaysia barring him from competitions for two years. After much brouhaha, it was later revealed that the impasse had been resolved, allowing Zii Jia to return to competition.

According to The Star, one half of the men’s doubles Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik has tested positive for Covid-19, thus ruling them out of the tournament. The untimely contraction is also putting their participation in the 2022 All England Open in jeopardy.

Also on the agenda is the return of celebrated mixed doubles representative Goh Liu Ying since the partnership with Chan Peng Soon dissolved. Her new competitive partner is experienced men’s double player Ong Yew Sin, who will be working a double shift.

All updates on Malaysian badminton players at the 2022 German Open:

Men’s singles

In round of 64, Lee Zii Jia takes on Mark Caljouw, while Liew Daren plays Zhao Junpeng. Rising star Ng Tze Yong meets the formidable Jonatan Christie.

Men’s doubles

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were originally scheduled to play compatriots Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen. The latter will now breeze into round of 32. Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin clash with fellow countrymen Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun. Whoever victorious will vie with Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen for a spot in round of 16.

Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong face top seeds Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi, while Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi take the court before Arjun M.R.-Dhruv Kapila.

Women’s doubles

Pearly Tan-M Thinaah are set to play Julie MacPherson-Ciara Torrance, while Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien’s opponents for round of 64 are Kati-Kreet Marran-Helina Rüütel.

Mixed doubles

Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing play William Villeger-Anne Tran, while Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai take on Callum Hemming-Jessica Pugh. Goh Liu Ying-Ong Yew Sin mark their competitive entry against Adam Hall-Julie MacPherson.

Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See jostle with Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran, while Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei are hopeful of upsetting seeded Marcus Ellis-Lauren Smith.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature image credit: Wong Fok Loy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images