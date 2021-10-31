How will Malaysian badminton representatives perform at the 2021 Hylo Open?

From 2 till 7 November 2021, the 2021 Hylo Open badminton tournament will take place in Germany.

Although a premier competition, the prominence of this Super 500 event trails the recently crested Denmark and French Opens. With some of the world’s best players exhausted after a series of back-to-back championships that started with the Sudirman Cup, they have rightfully exercised their prerogatives to a breather by opting to not partake in the 2021 Hylo Open. The absence of Kento Momota and Viktor Axelsen, two of the world’s best in men’s singles, will present an opportunity for the likes of Lee Zii Jia to seize.

Unexpectedly crashing out in the early round of the 2021 French Open, Zii Jia cited mental fatigue for his defeat at the hands of Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew. It could, however, be a blessing in disguise as his premature exit afforded him a week of well-earned respite. He must rediscover the indomitable spirit exhibited during his matches against Kento Momota in the Sudirman and Thomas Cups if he harbours hopes to clinch another World Tour title to add to his victory this year at the All England Open.

How will Malaysian badminton players perform at the 2021 Hylo Open?

In the first round of men’s singles, Lee Zii Jia will play Pablo Abián, while Liew Daren will aim for improvement against Lee Cheuk Yiu.

In men’s doubles, Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen will look to take down Lu Ching-yao-Yang Po-han, while Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi will face Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin. Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong will battle Takuto Inoue-Kenya Mitsuhashi.

Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien will spar with Alexandra Bøje-Mette Poulsen in women’s doubles.

In mixed doubles, Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See will challenge Oliver Leydon-Davis-Anona Pak. Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying will square off with Mikkel Mikkelsen-Rikke Søby Hansen, while Goh Soon Huat- Shevon Lai will go up against Thom Gicquel-Delphine Delrue. Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing will take on Supak Jomkoh-Supissara Paewsampran, while Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei will vie with Lee Jhe-huei-Hsu Ya-ching for a spot in the second round.

Hero and feature images by Adrian DENNIS / AFP