How will Malaysian players perform at the Badminton Asia Championships 2022?

Who will be crowned Asia’s best badminton players? We shall discover at the conclusion of the Badminton Asia Championships 2022.

Hosted by Manila from April 25 till May 1, the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 is the first of a series of high stake tournaments, which also include the Thomas and Uber Cups and the Southeast Asian Games, awaiting Malaysian competitors. Held concurrently as the European Championships sought to determine the best of the continent, the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 witnesses the convergence of Asia’s top players in a knock-out format. A sign of the gravity of this competition as well as the gruelling schedule ahead, the majority of the players opted to excuse themselves from various tournaments in the lead-up to Asia’s premiere individual event. Here’s hoping a deserved rest and proper preparation will serve up nail-biting actions.

Malaysians seeded in the Badminton Asia Championships 2022:

Malaysia’s No. 1 men’s singles Lee Zii Jia is seeded third in this tournament that also sees the participation of top seed and world No. 2 Kento Momota and Singapore’s Penang-born 2021 world champion Loh Kean Yew, who is seeded sixth.

The country boasts three seeded pairs in men’s doubles, with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik fifth and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi sixth. Seventh seeds Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin are in tremendous form having conquered German Open 2022 and were a whisker away from winning the Swiss Open 2022.

Pearly Tan-M Thinaah are seeded seventh in women’s doubles, while Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing who recently broke their five-year title drought at the Korea Open are seeded seventh in mixed doubles, ahead of Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai who are seeded eighth.

Who do Malaysian badminton players face in the Badminton Asia Championships 2022?

In the opening round of men’s singles, Lee Zii Jia takes on Sun Feixiang. Liew Daren faces Heo Kwang-hee, while Ng Tze Yong is eyeing a major upset having been drawn against 2021 World Championships runner-up Srikanth Kidambi. Aidil Sholeh is set to play Wang Tzu-wei.

In women’s singles, S Kisona meets Supanida Katethong, while several other Malaysian representatives have entered the qualifying rounds for a potential spot in the main draw.

In men’s doubles, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik vie with He Jiting-Zhou Haodong, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi face Chang Tak Ching-Yeung Ming Nok. Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzudin are set to play Solomon Jr. Padiz-Julius Villabrille, while Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun duel with Weeraphat Phokjarung-Wongsathorn Thongkham.

Four Malaysian pairs are in contention for women’s doubles. Pearly Tan-M Thinaah meet Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker, while Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien take on No. 6 seeds Jongkolphan Kititharakul-Rawinda Prajongjai. Anna Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing are drawn against K Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam. Low Yeen Yuan-Valeree Siow face Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi.

In mixed doubles, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing kickstart their odyssey against Kim Won-ho-Jeong Na-eun, while compatriots Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai hope for plain sailing in their match against Bahaedeen Ahmad Alshannik-Domou Amro. Hoo Pang Ron-Cheah Yee See take on Feng Yanzhe-Lin Fangling, while Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei are up against Solomon Jr. Padiz-Eleanor Christine Inlayo.

Hero and feature images: Adrian DENNIS / AFP