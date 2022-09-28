Jackson Wang returns to Kuala Lumpur with his first solo world tour, ‘Magic Man’

Acclaimed Chinese singer and all-round heart throb Jackson Wang has announced his first solo headline world tour Magic Man on 28 September 2022.

According to his tweet, Jackson Wang is all set to return to Kuala Lumpur on 17 December 2022. While fans are still recovering from his killer performance at Good Vibes Weekender, it seems that we can witness a sprinkle of Jackson Wang magic all over again soon. Kickstarting on 26 November 2022 and concluding on 4 February 2023, the tour travels across the world, including major entertainment hubs like Thailand, Singapore, London, Paris and Dubai.

At the moment, there are no details on the venue and ticket prices yet. Stay tuned for more info.

What we know about Jackson Wang’s upcoming solo world tour, Magic Man

About Magic Man

Magic Man is Wang’s sophomore music album which soared to the Top 15 on Billboard 200 and bagged a position in the Top 13 on Billboard Artist 100 in 2022. The highly successful 10-track album comprises hits such as the newly rolled-out “Blue” as well as previously released “Blow” and “Cruel.”

The high-voltage album has heavy ‘70s rock influence and explores the realms of toxic love and self-discovery. This is an uncharted arena for Wang, who is seen to be quite vulnerable and confused.

Commenting on the album, Wang said, “Magic Man is the ultimate form of oneself, having gone through different peaks and valleys of life to arrive at the most authentic version. Everyone is able to become their own form of Magic Man. It’s not a mystery, everything is just magic.” He is also the producer of this album, along with Daryl K and Henry Cheung.

About Jackson Wang

Carving a strong name for himself, Jackson Wang is the first Chinese solo singer to perform on the 2022 Coachella main stage. He has also performed at the HITC Festival grand finale in August. Today, his strong and growing fanbase is spread across the globe as he is committed to taking Chinese culture and music traditions on the global map.

As an entrepreneur, Wang is the founder of Team Wang records & Team Wang design. In 2017, he also found an eponymous recording label and is involved in the entire music production process, including songwriting, arrangement and shooting the music video.

(Main and feature image credit: AEG Presents)