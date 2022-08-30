Japan Open 2022: All the latest updates on Malaysia’s progress

After a joyous victory over the weekend (28 August) by Malaysia’s first World Champions and badminton doubles partners Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik at the BWF World Championship, it’s time to gear up for the 2022 Japan Open.

The 2022 Japan Open is set to take place from 30 August to 4 September 2022. Held in the Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka, Japan, the competition is the 16th tournament of the 2022 BWF World Tour, which has been held since 1977.

Although we’re still buzzing over Aaron and Wooi Yik’s newly-crowned title, the power duo have decided to take a break and withdraw from the Japan Open. According to The Star and quoted from the National doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky, “Aaron has a minor shoulder strain. Both players are emotionally overwhelmed and can use the break to recover.”

However, Rexy will remain in Osaka with assistant coach Tan Bin Shen to guide other Malaysian players in the tournament.

Another notable player to look forward to is none other than Malaysia’s badminton star and the world’s number five shuttler Lee Zii Jia to battle it out on the court again. After his shocking exit from the World Championship, Lee lost his chance to win the world title when China’s Zhao Junpeng defeated him in the third round (19-21, 21-11, 21-19). In case you missed it, top seed Viktor Axelsen won his second badminton world title against Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarm.

At the Japan Open 2022, we will witness 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe. However, all eyes are set on our Malaysian athletes featuring three men’s singles, two women’s singles, six men’s doubles, four women’s doubles and five mixed doubles.

This includes Malaysia’s favourite duo, Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing, Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin, along with other notable players.

Hero & featured image credit: Getty Images

Where you can watch the tournament:

Catch our Malaysian athletes live in action on Astro’s subscription channels | Astro Arena CH 802 and Astro Supersport 4, and Youtube via BWF TV.

Malaysia’s progress in the 2022 Japan Open:

30 August

Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien defeated Linda Efler-Isabel Lohau 21-17 23-21. Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei defeated Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei 23-21 22-24. 21-17