Joji is coming back to KL! Here’s all you need to know about his upcoming concert

Malaysia’s entertainment industry may have suffered a few hiccups across 2023, but things now appear to be taking an upswing back into full gear with Japanese singer Joji announcing his return to local shores with an upcoming concert!

The Osaka-born musician who is best known for his signature melancholic stylings in music will be taking the stage in Malaysia for a second time around as part of the Asian leg of his Pandemonium World Tour. The announcement of Joji’s global itinerary was first made in June with a string of performances across North America, beginning with Houston, Texas in September.

Joji to make his return to KL with Pandemonium concert

This will follow with more dates in Australia, before the singer makes headway into Asia with concerts in Taiwan, Thailand, and the Philippines. Where Malaysia is concerned, he is expected to arrive on November 30, 2023, and play for a single night at Merdeka Hall before ending his tour in Hong Kong.

As per information made available on Joji’s official social accounts, ticket sales for the Asian leg of the Pandemonium World Tour concert dates will begin on September 2, 2023 at precisely 10am. They can be purchased through his official website, which you can visit here. Pricing details will be made available closer to the date of the sale.

Who is Joji?

Born George Kusunoki Miller, Joji had previously gained notoriety across the digital space for his portrayal of the characters Filthy Frank as well as the Pink Guy.

Filthy Frank was featured in a series of skits that were uploaded to his YouTube channel that he had initially conceived as a means to satirise the rise of vloggers at the time. At its peak, his TooDamnFilthy YouTube channel recorded a staggering 2.34 million subscribers with an aggregate of 357 million views.

On the other hand, the introduction of his Pink Guy persona propelled Miller into the music space, albeit with more raucous, comical intent than his current output. This resulted in a 35-track studio album released under his Pink Guy persona, entitled Pink Season, which charted on the Billboard 200 at number 70.

Eventually, he turned his focus onto producing songs with considerably more depth under the name Joji, while keeping his real identity a secret the entire time. It wouldn’t be until 2016 that some fans made the connection and identified Miller as being the man behind the artist, prompting him to go public on Instagram.

Signing on with 88rising, Miller released his first EP as Joji titled In Tongues in 2017. This would be followed by the runaway success of his first studio album, Ballads 1, in 2018 which contained the smash-hit single Slow Dancing in The Dark.

Two years on, Nectar was released as his sophomore album led by the singles Run and Gimmie Love to great acclaim from both industry pundits and fans alike, eventually becoming certified gold. His latest release, Smithereens, dropped in 2022 with the lead single Die For You.

He first performed in Malaysia earlier in February of this year as the headlining act for the Peakstorm Festival at Sunway Lagoon.

Feature and hero image credits: Joji/Instagram

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Joji’s real name?

Joji’s real name is George Kusunoki Miller.

Is Joji Japanese?

Joji was born in Osaka, Japan to an Australian father and a Japanese mother.

What is Joji known for?

Miller is most known for portraying his characters Filthy Frank and Pink Guy, before releasing music under his stage name of Joji.