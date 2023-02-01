K-Pop band Tomorrow X Together to hold concert in Singapore on April 1

Singapore is set to get its first performance by K-Pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT), and we can’t keep calm!

As a part of their second world tour, called ‘Act: Sweet Mirage,’ the South Korean band, better known by the acronym TXT, is ready to set the stage on fire during their Singapore debut on April 1. The band, with members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai (all aged between 20 and 23), debuted in 2019 and has been gaining popularity ever since.

TXT Singapore concert: All the details

The band’s music has extremely personal touches, hinting at their growing-up years. With songs across genres such as pop, disco and rock, they have a diverse portfolio and reach out to millions of fans across the board. Some of TXT’s popular tracks, which they are expected to perform at the concert in Singapore, include Anti-Romantic, Blue Hour and 9 And Three Quarters (Run Away). To add to their repertoire, the K-pop group was the sixth most-streamed K-Pop artistes globally on Spotify, in 2022!

The band will also perform in Taipei as part of their Asia tour, a tweet on the official Twitter handle reveals, followed by concerts at multiple locations across Japan.

Event details

According to reports, tickets for TXT’s Singapore concert will go live on February 10, 2023, at 12:00 pm. This will only be for members of the official Moments Of Alwaysness (MOA) fan club on Weverse, memberships for which are on at the moment. For everyone else, ticket sales begin at 12:00 pm on February 11.

When: April 1, 2023

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Time: 8:00 pm onwards

Ticket Price: Starting SGD 168 (approx. RM540)

Get your tickets here

