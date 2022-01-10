Keep up on Malaysian badminton players’ progress at the 2022 India Open here

Taking place in New Delhi, India, from 11 to 16 January 2022, the India Open is the maiden international badminton tournament of a packed calendar.

Memorable moments were aplenty in 2021. Malaysia’s top men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia was crowned the All England Open champion for the first time in his budding career. He was subsequently involved in a series of breathless tussles with the world’s No. 1 player Kento Momota in the Sudirman’s Cup and the Thomas Cup. Both proved to be inseparable with victories and losses determined by the finest of margins. What appeared initially a promising season in the making, Zii Jia was derailed by niggling injuries, culminating in concessions in several tournaments, including the World Championships.

The end-of-the-year finale was marked by the unexpected triumph of Singaporean Loh Kean Yew in men’s singles. He defeated Srikanth Kidambi in the final. Both players will feature in the India Open 2022 with fans clamouring for a rematch. While Zii Jia won’t partake in the curtain raiser, his compatriot Ng Tze Yong will begin his quest to substantially improve upon his world ranking in 2022. Previously unheralded, Tze Yong rose to prominence following a gutsy display in the Thomas Cup quarter-final match-up against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie.

The latest results of Malaysian badminton players at the 2022 India Open:

In the round of 32, Ng Tze Yong takes on Tommy Sugiarto, while Cheam June Wei vies with Sergey Sirant. Soong Joo Ven plays Chirag Sen.

In men’s doubles, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi face Ravikrishna Ps-Sankar Prasad Udayakumar, while Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Lim Khim Wah set their sight on Arjun Madathil Ramachandran-Dhruv Kapila.

In women’s doubles, Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien duel with Fitriani-Yulia Yosephine Susanto.

Malaysia boasts a number of entries in mixed doubles. Top seeds Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing come up against Pratik Ranade-Kanika Kanwal, while third seeds Chen Tang Jie-Peck Yen Wei are drawn against Arjun Madathil Ramachandran-Treesa Jolly. Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien engage Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan, while Chan Peng Soon having disbanded with Goh Liu Ying teams up with Valeree Siow to oppose Raju Mohamed Rehan-Jamaludeen Anees Kowsar.

Hero and feature images by Shi Tang/Getty Images