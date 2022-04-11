Korea Masters 2022: Will Malaysian mixed doubles clinch another badminton title?

Will Malaysia grab another title at the Korea Masters 2022?

Following a superb run to the final at last week’s Korea Open 2022, Malaysian mixed doubles Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing ended their title drought stretching five years with an emotional victory over home favourites Ko Sung Hyun-Eom Hye Won 21-15, 21-18.

This week, they will hope to extend their exceptional form at the Korea Masters 2022, happening April 12–17. With top seeds abstaining from the competition, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing (3) have become the de facto highest seeded pairing in mixed doubles. Compatriots Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai (4) and Chan Peng Soon-Toh Ee Wei (8) are two other seeded Malaysian pairs.

Across the board, top ranked players have trained their sight beyond this tournament, preparing instead for the European and Asian Badminton Championships slated for April 26 till May 1.

Who do Malaysian badminton players face at the Korea Masters 2022?

In round of 32 of men’s singles, Liew Daren faces Lucas Claerbout. Soong Joo Ven who was bested last week by Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie plays Singapore’s Jason Teh. Cheam June Wei who lost narrowly in round of 16 last week is drawn against Khosit Phetpradab.

Malaysia is absent in women’s singles.

In men’s doubles, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi seeded No. 1 are set to face He Jiting-Zhou Haodong in round of 32, while Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen clash with Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala. Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub-Lim Khim Wah are drawn against Arjun M.R.-Dhruv Kapila. Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong have a formidable task against No. 3 seeds Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yeremia Rambitan.

In women’s doubles, No. 7 seeds Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien have a bye in round of 32. They are on course to face a South Korean pair in round of 16.

In mixed doubles, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing play Jin Yong-Lee Yu-rim in round of 32. A Malaysian derby is set between Chan Peng Soon-Toh Ee Wei and Ong Yew Sin-Goh Liu Ying, while Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai face Wang Chan-Jung Kyung-eun. Choong Hon Jian-Yap Cheng Wen round up Malaysia’s participation at the Korea Masters 2022. They must overcome Ou Xuanyi-Huang Yaqiong to reach round of 16.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images: Shi Tang/Getty Images