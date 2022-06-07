All the latest updates on Malaysia’s progress at the Indonesia Masters 2022

The 2022 Indonesia Masters returns from 7 to 12 June 2022. Taking place at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, the badminton tournament, held since 2010, will feature our prestigious Malaysian players fighting for the championship title.

The 2022 BWF World Tour is hosting its 12th edition of the Indonesia Masters. Happening over six days and featuring 447 players, the tournament includes our top-ranked player Lee Zii Jia competing in the Men’s Singles and Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the Men’s Doubles. As for the Women’s Doubles, Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan will grace the court, among many other Malaysian athletes.

As quoted by the Olympics, “Lee is seeded fifth at the Super 500 Indonesia Masters, behind the likes of Danish players Viktor Axelsen and Anders Antonsen, Taiwanese player Chou Tien Chen and Indonesian player Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

The men’s world No. 5 Lee Zii Jia won two titles in 2022: Asian Championships and Thailand Open. Lee is set to play in five tournaments in the duration of six weeks: The Indonesia Masters 2022 (7 – 12 June), the Indonesian Open (14 – 19 June), Malaysia Open (29 June 0 3 July), Malaysia Masters (5 – 10 July) and the Singapore Open (12 – 17 July). For live updates on Lee’s progress, head over to this website.

A list of Malaysian athletes competing in the Indonesia Masters 2022:

Where you can watch the tournament:

Catch our Malaysian athletes live in action on Astro’s subscription channels and on Youtube via BWF TV.

7 June 2022

Soong Joo Ven defeated Kartikey Kumar 21-16 9-21 21-14; Choong Hon Jian-Peck Yen Wei defeated William Villeger-Anne Tran 22-20 21-18; Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang defeated Arif Junaidi-Haikal Nazri 21-15 21-16; Soong Joo Ven defeated Ade Dwicahyo 21-15 21-11; Tan Kian Meng-Tan Wee Kiong defeated Berry Angriawan-Rian Saputro 21-10 21-11; Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien defeated Julie Finne Ipsen-Mai Surrow 21-17 21-7; Yong Kai-Loh Kean Hean defeated Azryin Ayub-Lim Khim Wah 14-21 21-15 21-17; Baek Ha Na-Lee Yu Lim defeated Anna Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing 21-14 21-13 ; Fajar Alfian-Rian Ardianto defeated Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen 21-14 21-17; Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin defeated Alexander Dunn-Adam Hall 21-9 21-14; Pearly Tan-Thinaah defeated Margot Lambert-Anne Tran 21-13 21-18.

