Lauv cancels upcoming concert dates in Malaysia, here’s what we know so far

It’s safe to say that 2023 has been a year marked with some considerable tumult within the local entertainments industry, what with The 1975 frontman Matt Healy’s latest outburst on stage at the Good Vibes Festival leading to considerable public backlash before the cancellation of the three-day event. And now, it has just been announced that Lauv will also be scrapping his upcoming show in Malaysia.

The announcement was made yesterday (30 July) in an email from event organisers LiveNation Asia to local ticket holders for the upcoming live set. Had the concert been held as scheduled, Lauv was expected to play for two nights from September 6th to 7th at the Plenary Hall in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Lauv cancels upcoming concert dates in Malaysia

At this juncture, no specifics have been made concerning the reason behind the concert’s cancellation, with LiveNation attributing it to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

The California-based American singer-songwriter, who broke into global prominence with his 2017 single ‘I Like Me Better’, is expected to kick off the Asian leg of his In Between Albums Tour in Osaka, Japan before charting more dates across East and Southeast Asia. Given the current circumstances, his upcoming show in Bangkok on 26 August 2023 may be the best bet for Malaysian fans looking forward to watching him perform live.

Where refunds are concerned, fans can expect the process to be carried out by LiveNation’s ticketing partner, GoLive Asia, soon. However, no specific refund mechanics were explained in the cancellation email.

Feature and hero image credits: Lauv via Instagram