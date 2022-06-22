Have you seen Malaysia Airlines’ latest safety video?

Malaysia Airlines is jazzing its safety video with show tunes and familiar faces.

On 21 June 2022, the carrier debuted a new safety video that was informational and catchy. Directed by Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina and co-directed by Datuk Yusry Abdul Halim, the safety video was an attempt to engage with travellers on the safety of being on a flight while celebrating the country’s talented performing arts industry.

Malaysia Airlines turns in-flight safety video into a musical number

As quoted by The Star, “Tiara had observed how people usually don’t give their full attention to the flight safety demonstrations on board. She hopes the video will change that.”

Taking inspiration from Air New Zealand and British Airways’ safety videos, Tiara, famed in the performing arts scene, knew she wanted to produce a musical with an original number.

Titled ‘Satu Dua Tiga, Jom!‘ and co-written with Sabahan singer-songwriter Mia Palencia, the tune consists of various styles in the six-minute track. Apart from that, you will notice notable names such as Tiara herself in a commanding performance, Datin Lisa Surihani and her husband Datuk Yusry, Diana Danielle, Malaysia’s first astrophysicist Emeritus Prof Tan Sri Dr Mazlan Othman, athlete Farah Ann Abdul Hadi, Miss Universe Malaysia 2020 Francisca Luhong James, rapper Arabyrd, actors Sangeeta Krishnasamy, Brian Chan, Joanna Bessey, and beyond.

Not forgetting Malaysia Airlines flight attendants Angela Low Kar Yee, Farah Yasmine Abdul Gafoor, Beatrice Leslie Belayong, Shazni Shazwani Mohd Azmi, Wilfred Michael Jalleh and Adrian Chung Chin Shan.

As quoted by The Star, “It’s a dream cast. We have a cross-section of all sorts of Malaysians. I always try to give ourselves reasons to celebrate our diversity,” Tiara explains.

In the comments section, Malaysians are congratulating the airline based on how diverse, eye-catching and creative the safety video is. To see it for yourself, you will have to wait till August 2022 for the safety video to be aired on board.

Check out the video here:

Hero & featured image credit: Unsplash/Fasyah Halim