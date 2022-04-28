Malaysia sets a 36-gold-medal target at the Hanoi SEA Games

As almost 600 Malaysian athletes head out to Hanoi for the 31st SEA Games, they bring together the nation’s hope of scoring a grand total of 36 gold medals.

After more than two years of not competing, the upcoming SEA Games held from 12 May to 23 May 2022 will be the first multi Games for our national athletes.

Malaysia gears up for the delayed 2021 Hanoi SEA Games

After presiding over the flag-handing ceremony for the Malaysian contingent to Hanoi, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu shared the official medal target, saying that it’s a realistic expectation for the contingent based on statistics. “Out of the 584 athletes we are sending to the SEA Games, 378 will be taking part for the first time and we have no proven statistics to rely on,” said the minister.

For the last SEA Games in the Philippines, Malaysia sent 773 competitors.

Events not included at the 2021 Hanoi SEA Games

“We must also bear in mind that 27 sports disciplines that we did well in the last SEA Games in the Philippines will not be contested this time.”

Disciplines that are not going to be contested at the Hanoi SEA Games 2022 include rhythmic gymnastics, figure skating, polo, and skateboarding which contributed to six golds for Malaysia in the 2019 SEA Games.

Squash and lawn bowls are also on the list, both of which brought the country four medals each in the previous Games.

Malaysia’s medal expectations at the upcoming SEA Games

Malaysia is hoping to bag 36 golds, 35 silvers and 75 bronzes at the upcoming Games. Should the nation wish to finish in the top five, the contingent needs more than 36 gold to secure that position.

Image credit: Getty

According to the minister, the country’s best bet is with diving and athletics, with strong confidence to contend strongly in all eight of the diving events. “We feel they are capable of winning more than five based on current performance.”

15 sports are expected to contribute to the gold total, with 47 gold medals up for the win in the athletics discipline alone.

Other sports that Malaysia is aiming for gold in at the Hanoi SEA Games in 2022 are taekwondo, karate, wushu, petanque, silat and bodybuilding.

The story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia