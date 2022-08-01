Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: All the latest updates on Malaysia’s progress

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games is in full swing, and here in Malaysia, we are on the edges of our seats as we tune in to our medal hopefuls. From diving darlings Pandelela Rinong and Nur Dhabitah Sabri to our badminton aces Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, we are keeping a keen eye on Malaysia’s medal tally at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

With over 100 athletes to be flown out for the quadrennial multi-sports event — and plenty of Olympic stars in the mix — Malaysia is ready for a grand showcase at the Commonwealth Games. It will be Malaysia’s 11th participation at the event, and the country is setting out to bag 205 medals: 59 gold, 65 silver, and 81 bronze.

Bearing the Jalur Gemilang for the contingent this year are rising squash player, Aifa Azman and para-powerlifting champion, Bonnie Bunyau Gustin. Aifa is taking on the responsibility after national squash player, S. Sivasangari, a gold medal prospect at the Commonwealth Games, had an unfortunate accident that resulted in the world number 19 missing out on the action.

If you’re an avid fan, and must catch all the action live, tune in to Astro Arena. Otherwise, bookmark this page for the latest updates on Malaysia’s medal tally at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Malaysia’s medal tally at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Medal tally for Malaysia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as of 1 August 2022:

Medals Count Gold 2 Silver 1 Bronze 1

30 July 2022

Malaysia’s first gold of the season is courtesy of national weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan, who won the men’s 55kg event with a combined total of 249kg, a new Commonwealth Games record. The Segamat-born athlete ended the country’s two-day medal drought.

The national weightlifting squad continued to do the country proud that day, as Muhamad Aznil Bidin swooped in for the second gold medal in the men’s 61kg category, lifting a combined total of 285kg — also a new games record — defending his gold in the 2018 edition of the Commonwealth Games.

Over on the cycling track, national track cyclist Shah Firdaus Sahrom secured a bronze in the men’s keirin final, his first individual medal in a major multi-sport competition.

31 July 2022

Continuing their smashing performance thus far, weightlifting team’s Erry Hidayat added a silver to Malaysia’s medal tally at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham through the men’s 73kg event. With big shoes to fill, Hidayat has definitely improved. His debut in Gold Coast saw him placing fifth.

Hero and featured images credit: Shah Firdaus Sahrom/Instagram

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Malaysia