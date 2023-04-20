Badminton duo Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia announced as brand ambassadors for Haier Malaysia

Haier Malaysia, the global major appliance brand has unveiled that Malaysian shuttlers Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia are the new brand ambassadors.

The multinational home appliances and consumer electronics company has recently launched its ‘Inspire Future Dreams’ marketing campaign, featuring the 2022 BWF World Champion men’s doubles badminton players Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik as the main faces of Haier Malaysia.

The partnership with the badminton players aims to inspire all Malaysians and instill the belief that everything is possible if one works hard, and that success is a continuous journey.

Haier has recognised Malaysia’s love for badminton and is looking to further cultivate this passion in the country by announcing plans to organise a Haier Cup badminton competition some time in June this year. This event will provide an opportunity for all locals to showcase their badminton skills and potentially become champions.

Who are the badminton duos, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik?

Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik are two Malaysian badminton players who have made a name for themselves in the sport. They specialise in men’s doubles and have achieved numerous victories in international competitions. The duo won the gold medal at the 2022 BWF World Championships, which is a testament to their talent and hard work.

They are not only known for their impressive skills on the court but also for their strong teamwork. They complement each other’s playing styles perfectly, making them a formidable team to compete against. Their success in the sport has not only brought them recognition but also made them role models for aspiring badminton players.

Overall, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik are two talented badminton players who have achieved great success in their careers. As brand ambassadors for Haier Malaysia, they will continue to inspire and motivate others to pursue their dreams and strive for success in all aspects of life.

(Hero and feature image credit: Haier Malaysia)