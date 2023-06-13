Meet Bunga, the opening act for Coldplay’s upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur

Meet Bunga, a Malaysian rapper that’s unveiled to be the opening act for the British rock band Coldplay’s upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement from concert organiser Live Nation, it has been revealed that local rapper Bunga will be the opening act for Coldplay’s concert that will be taking place on 22 November 2023 at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil. Other supporting acts for the band’s upcoming shows in Asia have also been unveiled, the lineup includes Yoasobi for Tokyo, Accusefive for Kaohsiung, and Rahmania Astrini for Jakarta.

The concert in Kuala Lumpur has already sold out, demonstrating the high demand for Coldplay’s music in the country. Despite this, fans have expressed dissatisfaction with scalpers reselling tickets at exorbitant prices, leading to calls for additional concert dates.

While there have been rumours floating around the internet regarding an additional date for the band to perform in Kuala Lumpur, nothing is set in stone as of yet.

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour has been highly successful so far, selling over seven million tickets—the most for any tour over the last two years.

The band has received overwhelming praise for the overall atmosphere of their concerts and live performances. It all began when they received a golden opportunity to headline the Glastonbury Festival performance, after the originally scheduled performer, American rock band The Strokes, pulled out. Since then, Coldplay has headlined several music festivals and successfully undertaken world tours, which have helped build their stellar reputation as crowd pullers.

Who is Bunga, the supporting act for Coldplay’s concert in Kuala Lumpur?

Noor Ayu Fatini, more commonly known as Bunga, is a talented Malaysian rapper and prominent figure in the local music scene hailing from Perak. The 23-year-old first gained recognition after being a finalist in an online hip-hop freestyle competition called ‘16 Baris,’ which was spearheaded by local rap star Joe Flizzow.

Bunga is known for her impressive rap performances and has been dubbed the first hijabi rapper by international media outlets, including The New York Times. Since signing with Warner Music Malaysia in 2019, the Malaysian artiste has released several hits, including Mereng, Amaran, and Intan Payung, which was a collaboration with the nation’s Queen of Ethnic Pop, Noraniza Idris. In addition to her music career, Bunga has ventured into acting, making her debut in the telefilm Aku, Bunga in 2020.

Bunga’s music career has been flourishing, with her collaborations and releases receiving critical acclaim. In 2022, she collaborated with American R&B singer Pink Sweats on the song I Feel Good. The duo performed the track together at the Good Vibes Weekender music festival held in September 2022, which gained a huge amount of buzz on social media platforms where fans of both the singers were awestruck by the beautiful performance and soulful vocals.

With her impressive skills and unique identity as a hijabi rapper, Bunga is a rising star in the music industry, and her collaboration with Coldplay is a testament to her success. As the opening act for Coldplay’s upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur, Bunga will showcase her talent to a global audience, solidifying her position as one of Malaysia’s most prominent music acts.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @bungaisme)