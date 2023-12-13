Coldplay ‘Music of the Spheres’ in KL: Where is Malaysia ranked on the wristband recycling leaderboard?

In the wake of the enthralling Coldplay ‘Music of the Spheres’ concert at Kuala Lumpur’s iconic National Stadium Bukit Jalil, echoes of the event still resonate amongst Malaysians. The star of this post-concert chatter? The vibrant LED wristbands, or the Coldplay bracelets as they’re fondly called, created by Xylobands.

These illuminating bands were not mere accessories, but rather they were a silent yet bright call to environmental responsibility. They were a call to arms, quite literally as they were worn on the arm, urging attendees to return and recycle them after the concert. Why? To breathe new life into them for future concerts, in a valiant effort to champion recycling.

To add a dash of friendly competition to this noble cause, a cleverly devised wristband recycling leaderboard was projected onto the stadium’s screens, coaxing concert-goers to part with their glowing mementoes. The intention? To turn this act of recycling into a thrilling race among different concert locations, sparking a sense of unity and camaraderie.

And we’re pretty sure it worked because even as the echoes of the concert have subsided, the question of Malaysia’s performance on the recycling leaderboard continues to linger.

How did Malaysia fare on the recycling leaderboard?

The Coldplay ‘Music of Spheres’ concert itself was nothing short of a visual symphony. The Bukit Jalil National Stadium transformed into a constellation of pulsating lights. The wristbands, flashing and glowing in a kaleidoscope of colours, orchestrated a spectacular light show, painting the night with memories that the audience would carry in their hearts long after.

These bands were more than just a spectacle; they were the threads that wove the crowd into a single tapestry of exhilarating emotion, transforming passive onlookers into dynamic participants.

As the concert unfolded, so did the suspense surrounding the leaderboard. Perth proudly held the third spot with a 90% return rate, Copenhagen was a close second at 96%, and Tokyo reigned supreme with a whopping 97% return rate. But where did Malaysia stand? The mystery remains.

While the official numbers remain elusive, the digital world of TikTok has been rife with speculations. Some claim that a local radio station announced an impressive 86% return rate, while others argue that the true figure hovers around 77%.

Amidst the swirling uncertainties, previous TikToks of content creators urging Malaysians to return their wristbands and showcase their commitment to environmental sustainability on an international stage have started to resurface, and many stood behind them.

But not all shared this view. Some attendees saw the bracelets as keepsakes, symbols of a night they had paid to remember, and were reluctant to part with them. This conflict between personal sentiment and collective responsibility added another dimension to the discussions.

Coldplay and their stance on sustainability

Coldplay, a band renowned for their environmental activism, has consistently strived to tread lightly on the planet. In 2018, they pledged to halt touring until they could find a greener way to do so and the ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour is a testament to this commitment.

The reincarnation of the LED bracelets for each concert is proof to this unwavering commitment. But their efforts don’t stop there. They’ve also introduced energy-generating devices at their concerts, transforming the kinetic energy of their fans into electricity for the show. Furthermore, they’re focusing on green electricity and renewable energy for their concerts and transportation needs.

The concert was a celebration of not just music, but green energy and sustainability, a shining example of how the power of music and the spirit of conservation can harmoniously coexist.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @coldplay)