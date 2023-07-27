Good Vibes Festival organisers set the record straight on The 1975 fiasco

The Malaysian live performance industry was left in disarray after the abrupt cancellation of Good Vibes Festival, one of the highly-anticipated events for Malaysian music lovers.

The festival organisers, local artistes, vendors, as well as festival attendees were left to deal with the consequences of the event’s cancellation after frontman Matt Healy‘s controversial on-stage stunt breached multiple Malaysian laws.

Good Vibes Festival organisers addresses The 1975 incident

ALIFE, a coalition representing the Malaysian live performance industry, recently held a press conference to address the cancellation and the subsequent international debacle that followed. They acknowledged that the incident was unfortunate, but maintained that it was an isolated occurrence that did not reflect the essence of the festival or the industry as a whole.

Historically, The Good Vibes Festival has maintained an exemplary track record of organising exceptional contemporary festivals in Malaysia, featuring a diverse selection of artistes that attract both local and international attendees. According to their statement, festival organisers have made a point of diligently screening the artistes, while also taking into account their past performances in Malaysia before granting approval for their participation. Where this is concerned, they remain committed to welcoming more international performers in the future, despite this year’s less-than-ideal circumstances.

According to Ben Law, Founder and Director of Future Sound Asia, the incident that led to the festival’s cancellation occurred after an artist intentionally refused to adhere to the rules and guidelines stipulated in Malaysia. Matt Healy of The 1975 used abusive or provocative language, destroyed equipment, and engaged in indecent acts on stage, blatantly contravening local performance guidelines and violating the country’s laws and regulations.

Law also stated that in GVF’s 10-year history, they have never faced such an occurrence as they have always upheld a strict policy of adhering to local performance guidelines which include no smoking, no drinking, no swearing and no indecent acts on stage, among other things.

Law added: “Every artiste, local or international, that we contract undergoes a clear discussion regarding these guidelines. GVF had The 1975’s management team’s assurance that they would adhere to local laws and regulations — in writing. They even further reiterated it with the tour manager prior to their performance”.

In light of the band’s prior track record of performances without incident, festival organisers trusted the band’s commitment, especially given their successful and compliant show at the 2016 Good Vibes Festival. When the incident occurred, they acted as swiftly as possible to mitigate it.

Following the incident, the government and industry representatives engaged in constructive dialogues and reached a unanimous agreement to move forward positively. They also expressed their full support to festival organisers and encouraged them to continue championing their work in the industry. Communications and Digital Minister, YB Fahmi Fadzil, has even pledged increased cooperation between the government and organisers to solidify the industry further.

At this point, festival organisers remain committed to working collaboratively with the government and all stakeholders involved to learn from the incident and implement necessary improvements and safeguards. What’s more, they firmly believe that the setback serves as an opportunity for growth and development, rather than warranting stricter regulations and guidelines. The organising committee remains confident that the Malaysian live events industry will recover from this incident and continue to thrive, building a stronger, more sustainable live music scene in Malaysia.

Refunds for Good Vibes Festival 2023 ticket holders

Understandably, the cancellation of Good Vibes Festival was a severe blow to not just Future Sound Asia (FSA) but to the vendors who have invested into their businesses for the event.

In light of this, festival organisers have reached out to discuss the refund policies for both ticket holders and vendors with the stakeholders, investors, and partners who understand what FSA is going through now.

It is said that they are currently working closely with the vendors and local artistes to reach an agreement and a statement regarding the refund mechanics will be released to the public as soon as it is available.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @goodvibesfest)