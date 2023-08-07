Heads up, Good Vibes Festival ticket holders can apply for a refund on 14 August

Good Vibes Festival organisers have shared an update on its refunding mechanics following the cancellation of the music festival back in July.

Good Vibes Festival, one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year, was supposed to be held at the Sepang International Circuit from 21 to 23 July. Unfortunately, it was cancelled last month after Matt Healy, the frontman of the headlining band The 1975, delivered a controversial speech against the Malaysian government’s LGBTQ+ laws followed by an on-stage kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald during their performance.

While ostensibly meant to be a show of rebellion against the oppressive laws in the country, the band’s gestures were met with disapproval and anger from locals, with the Malaysian LGBTQ+ community condemning Healy’s actions.

What you need to know about the Good Vibes Festival refund mechanics

Following the cancellation, festival organisers have been working tirelessly to develop a comprehensive refund plan to compensate for the losses faced by festival-goers. Through a statement released on their social media channels, they have have expressed their gratitude towards the attendees and ticket holders for their patience, understanding and continued support.

It is worth noting that the cancellation of the festival caused a lot of inconvenience and disappointment to many who had been eagerly looking forward to it, not least to vendors who were counting on the festival to do business. However, the festival’s management has been transparent and prompt in making the necessary arrangements for refunds, which should provide some relief to the attendees and ticket holders.

Read the full statement below:

In response to the incident, the Malaysian government’s Communications and Digital Minister, YB Fahmi Fadzil who expressed his disapproval of the “very rude” act, has called the Central Committee for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (PUSPAL) to review the foreign artist approval procedure.

“I have asked Communications and Digital Ministry secretary-general Datuk Muhammad Fauzi Md Isa and the PUSPAL committee chairman to re-examine all the existing processes regarding Puspal, including the artist screening issue,” said YB Fahmi Fadzil.

How international artistes are reacting to the Good Vibes Festival and The 1975 fiasco

Following the cancellation of the festival, American singer-songwriter Lauv, known for pop hits such as I Like Me Better, has cancelled his two sold-out concerts in Malaysia. He was originally scheduled to perform at Plenary Hall, KL Convention Centre on 6 and 7 September.

While Lauv has not addressed why his own gigs were called off, fans have speculated that the move is linked to the Good Vibes Festival and The 1975 fiasco.

@lauvsongs Does it have to be that big of a deal? i havent done much aside from kiss so tbh don’t wannna jump the gun but tbh i feel things and i dont wanna pretend i dont. :) ♬ original sound – Lauv

In June during Pride Month, the singer hinted that he was bisexual in a TikTok video with the caption, “When ur dating a girl but ur also a lil bit into men”.

Unlike the American singer-songwriter, English rock band MUSE continued with their scheduled concert on 29 July. They became the first international act to perform in the city since the Good Vibes Festival ordeal. However, the band removed a song from their setlist to better suit the country’s performance guidelines.

Adam Ashraf, founder of concert promoter Hello Universe, revealed that the band had made this decision out of respect for the local culture and sensitivities. It was later revealed by Muse drummer Dominic Howard that the group decided to play Resistance instead of We Are Fcking Fcked during their show in Malaysia.

