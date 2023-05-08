Istana Negara releases archival photos of YDP Agong and King Charles III for the coronation

Pomp and pageantry reigned supreme quite literally over the past weekend on Saturday (6 May 2023) as Royal observers across the globe played witness to the opulent splendour of Britain’s first coronation in seventy years. Held on the occasion of the ascension of King Charles III to the throne, the celebrations were populated by a suitably exclusive guest list consisting of both local and global members of gentry, nobility, aristocracy and royalty alike.

Where the latter is concerned, Malaysia’s very own constitutional monarch, His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, were invited as part of the coronation’s 450-strong coalition of foreign dignitaries present at Westminster Abbey.

A lifelong kinship between King Charles III and YDP Agong

But what most may not necessarily be privy to, is the long-standing relationship that is shared by both crowning monarchs. In commemoration of the festivities, Istana Negara took to their official Facebook page on 3 May 2023 to shed light on the bond between Malaysia’s Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and King Charles III.

As part of their announcement on account of His Majesty’s attendance of a reception held in Buckingham Palace on 5 May 2023, the visit has been described as a significant gesture in the context of strengthening existing ties between both nations. This is especially true in regards to the system of constitutional monarchies upheld in both countries and Malaysia’s membership within the global Commonwealth.

International relations aside, the palace also released two archival photographs featuring His Majesties Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and King Charles III from their youth, decked out in equestrian colours during their time in the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst between the years of 1978 and 1979.

Other monarchs in attendance during King Charles III’s coronation include Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand, Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan, among others.

King Charles III will be the 4oth monarch to have been crowned at Westminster Abbey, following in a storied tradition that began with William The Conqueror on 25 December 1066. His ascension comes after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who had served as the nation’s monarch for a record-breaking 70 years and 214 days.

