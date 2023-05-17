Jane Chuck opens her very first physical store in The Gardens Mall

Jane Chuck’s eponymous brand has just opened its first physical store in The Gardens Mall KL.

The beauty industry is always evolving, and with that evolution comes increased competition. Chuck’s, founded by Jane Chuck, has managed to stay ahead of the game by consistently providing high-quality skincare and body care products that have garnered a loyal global community of self-care enthusiasts and beauty fanatics since its launch into the digital sphere four years ago.

Jane Chuck welcomes first-ever physical store for Chuck’s in The Gardens Mall KL

Now, Chuck’s is taking things to the next level by opening its very first physical store at The Gardens Mall on 17 May. With the opening of this new store, Chuck’s is bridging the gap between its existing customers and new potential ones by offering a unique and immersive shopping experience. Customers can now explore the Chuck’s universe in person, trying out product testers, getting to know the brand, and interacting with the community in a warm and intimate setting.

To make the shopping experience even more special, Chuck’s has curated a line of in-store exclusive merchandise, accessories, and promotional deals that customers can only find at the physical store. This means that visitors to the store can enjoy a personalized and unique shopping experience, with access to products and deals that aren’t available online.

Founder Jane Chuck and creative director Mandy Gioh have personally handpicked every detail of the store’s layout and materials, ensuring that every inch of the pop-up’s design is infused with the Chuck’s identity. The store’s warm and intimate setting will provide customers with a unique opportunity to explore and engage with the brand, and to discover new products and self-care routines that fit their individual needs.

Chuck’s has always believed that self-care should be an integral part of everyday life, and the opening of this new store is a testament to that philosophy. Chuck’s is looking forward to providing customers with a unique and memorable shopping experience that they won’t soon forget.

The opening of the Chuck’s flagship pop-up store is a significant step for the brand, as it allows them to bring their products and philosophy closer to their loyal customers and to welcome new potential ones.

With high-quality products, exclusive merchandise, and a warm and intimate setting, Chuck’s is set to provide customers with a unique and memorable shopping experience that they won’t find anywhere else.

Located at Level 1, Lot F-245C, at The Gardens Mall, the Chuck’s Flagship Pop-Up is open to shoppers from Monday to Sunday between 10 AM and 10 PM.

For more information about Chuck’s and their first-ever physical store, check out the Chuck’s website or follow them on Instagram.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @mrbriansee)