‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ sweeps Emmy nominations in 13 categories, here’s all you need to know

September 2022 was a scary month for all Netflix viewers as the streaming service took true crime documentaries to a whole new level with Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Starring Evan Peters in the titular role, it became one of the most talked-about shows of 2022. The show is back in the news again, but this time for a completely different reason – the Emmy nominations.

As the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced on 12 July, we saw a lot of our favourite shows from last year make it to the list. But it is Jeffrey Dahmer that stole the limelight (after Succession and The Last Of Us) with 13 nominations. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the story chronicles one of the most notorious serial killers of America. With an IMDb rating of 7.9, this went on to become one of the most watched shows in the world in no time. Let’s find out more.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Emmy nominations and more

The show Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s 13 nominations include categories:

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Two nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Most Nominated Limited or Anthology Series of 2023

…among others.

What led the show to become so popular?

Over the last few years, true crime as a genre has exponentially grown in terms of popularity. With the boom in OTT platforms and the generational shift in viewership, filmmakers and show creators have taken the plunge into bolder routes which resonate with the younger generations.

Having said that, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story came at a time when true crime was gaining momentum. This only goes on to prove how gruesome serial killer stories keep fascinating the audience even after decades.

While for a lot of people, the interest and curiosity about the real-life story of a serial killer and cannibal piqued their interest, several others condemned the show. The Netflix show tells the story of the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer from some of his victims’ perspectives, which was unsettling for many. The fact that Dahmer consciously targeted brown or black men also paved the way for several discussions on systematic racism.

Overall the show received mixed reactions from viewers and critics, but the controversies it created spread like wildfire. That contributed to the viewership, and it eventually became a huge success.

Watch Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix

All Images: Courtesy IMDb