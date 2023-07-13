Is Jennie Kim really leaving BLACKPINK? Here’s what we know so far

The female K-pop group BLACKPINK is one of the most popular girl bands all over the world. Known for their infused EDM and edgy fashion, BLACKPINK is a blend of peerless talent and style. However, there have been rumours about one of their members leaving the band, BLACKPINK and that’s Jennie Kim. Here’s what we know about it so far.

Currently on their Born Pink World Tour, the rumours of Jennie Kim leaving BLACKPINK fuelled after she made her acting debut in the much talked-about HBO series The Idol. The show received mixed reactions, but Jennie’s performance was highly appreciated. Since her stint on the show, the word on the street has been that she is about to leave the group. But what gave birth to these rumours? We find out here.

Is Jennie Kim leaving BLACKPINK?

The rumours have been surfacing on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, where users have been sharing their thoughts, observations and theories about Jennie Kim’s future in the girl band.

Shortly after appearing on The Idol, Jennie released her first apparel collection with the luxury brand Calvin Klein. She is also reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and recently she appeared on Dua Lipa’s podcast. Hence fans speculate that Jennie might be on her own.

The other reason for these speculations are the several reports that suggest that she might not be renewing her contract with her agency, YG Entertainment. Popular conjectures also tell us that another member of the band, Lisa, is reportedly going terminate her contract with the agency as well. Commenting on the same, YG Entertainment has issued a statement, stating “We are in discussions [with all members] on contract renewals.” For the unversed, BLACKPINK’S contract with YG Entertainment expires in August 2023.

It is pertinent to note that these are all rumours and theories that the netizens have come up with. There has been no official statement from Jennie Kim or from BLACKPINK as a whole unit. Meanwhile, BLINKS – stans of the girl band are of the view that all these rumours are mere speculations. Needless to say that BLACKPINK fans are hoping that their favourite K-pop group remains intact.

All Images: Courtesy jennierubyjane/Instagram