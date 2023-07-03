Lee Zii Jia is officially back and he’ll be competing in Korea Open under a new coach

Lee Zii Jia, who is currently ranked 14th in the world in men’s singles badminton, has officially announced his comeback to the sport after taking a break back in June.

Lee Zii Jia returns to the court with a new coach

His return has been confirmed by a news media outlet and he will be participating in the upcoming Korea Open, which is a Super 500 event taking place in Yeosu from 18 to 23 July. This tournament will be an opportunity for Zii Jia to showcase his skills under the guidance of his new coach, Wong Tat Meng.

In the first round of the tournament, Zii Jia will be facing off against Angus Ng Ka Long from Hong Kong, who had previously defeated him and eliminated him from the Indonesia Masters last 16 in January of this year.

Despite this previous loss, Zii Jia’s fans are excited about his return to the sport, especially given that he will also be participating in other upcoming tournaments such as the Japan Open from 25 to 30 July and the Australia Open from 1 to 6 August.

Zii Jia’s sister and manager, Lee Zii Yii, has stated that there will be no interviews with Coach Wong for now due to them having less than two weeks of preparation time for the upcoming tournaments. Instead, they plan on releasing videos of the official visits.

According to Lee Zii Yii, it is crucial for Zii Jia to focus on training during this time, given the short preparation time available.

The news of Zii Jia’s return comes as a relief to his fans, who had expressed concern about his performance and mental state after a series of humiliating defeats. After yet another first-round exit during the Indonesia Open 2023, Zii Jia had announced that he would be quitting the sport temporarily until he rediscovers his passion for the game. However, his decision to return to the sport has been welcomed by fans, who are eagerly anticipating his performance in the upcoming tournaments.

We wish Lee Zii Jia all the best in all the upcoming badminton tournaments and we’re excited to see him back on the court again!

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @victorsport_official)