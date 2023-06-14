Lee Zii Jia to quit badminton temporarily while he reignites his passion for the sport

Lee Zii Jia, the professional badminton player from Malaysia, has recently caused a stir in the sports world by announcing his decision to take a break from the sport.

This came after he suffered a first-round defeat at the KAPAL API GROUP Indonesia Open 2023, which marked his second consecutive loss. Not only was this turn of events surprising, but it was also compounded by Lee’s announcement, which left his fans and fellow players wondering about his future in the sport.

Lee Zii Jia announces temporary break as he rediscovers his passion for badminton

In a statement released by Badminton World Federation (BWF), Lee explained that he had been considering stepping away from badminton until he could reignite his enthusiasm for the sport. Despite his previous accomplishments, such as being a semifinalist at the All England and the Swiss Open badminton tournaments, as well as having performed well at the Sudirman Cup, his recent struggles on the court have left him feeling despondent.

As Lee Zii Jia himself put it, “It’s too much for me on court, I can’t concentrate 100 per cent. It will be good for me to take a break. The priority for me is to find my passion on court.”

Lee’s feelings of uncertainty were palpable when he expressed that he was not yet thinking about qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics. He even hinted that he may stop playing in tournaments altogether, although he was unsure for how long. He did emphasise, however, that he needed time to rest and regain his motivation for the sport before making any concrete decisions about his future in badminton.

Lee Zii Jia’s decision to temporarily quit badminton will undoubtedly garner the attention of fans and critics alike due to his status as a well-known player and his recent struggles on the court. While it is unclear when he will return to playing or what his future in the sport holds, it is clear that he needs time to rest and recuperate, both physically and mentally.

While his recent losses have affected his confidence, his call to take a break shows his commitment to the sport and his desire to come back stronger. We wish him all the best during his time away from the court and look forward to his eventual return.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @victorsport_official)