facebook
Home > What's On > News > The McDonald’s x NewJeans collab is now officially in all stores across Thailand
The McDonald’s x NewJeans collab is now officially in all stores across Thailand
What's On
02 Jul 2023 12:00 PM

The McDonald’s x NewJeans collab is now officially in all stores across Thailand

Vichayuth Chantan
Content Writer, Bangkok

It’s the collab everyone was looking forward to: the NewJeans x McDonald’s set is now on sale at McDonald’s stores across Thailand.

[Hero and featured image credit: McDonald’s Thailand/Twitter]

McDonald’s x NewJeans collab now officially in stores nationwide

McDonald’s has partnered up with K-pop girl group NewJeans for a special collaboration. After the special menu rolled out in South Korea and the Philippines, Thailand had been confirmed as the third country for the collab.

Debuted in 2022, NewJeans is a girl group made up of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their first song ‘Attention’ held everyone’s attention so much that it skyrocketed to No.1 on South Korea’s Circle Digital Chart. Their first album that came out in January 2023 received high praise and commercial success, so much so that they are included in Time’s Next Generation Leaders and Forbes’s Korea Power Celebrity 40.

What’s on the McDonald’s x NewJeans collab menu?

The McDonald’s x NewJeans collab sees three special sets proiced at THB 199, THB 299, and THB 399, with a mix of fried chicken, french fries, chicken nuggets, soft drinks, and more. Keep in mind that these sets contain the McDonald’s fried chicken, which is only available from 11am-5am.

McDonald’s also have two more events lined up: a Chicken Dance Challenge on TikTok, and a special event on the My McDonald’s app both on 10 July, to commemorate the event.

While fans have already been saddened by the lack of merchandise, cards, or collectibles, these NewJeans special buckets and paper bags are not limited in quantity and can be ordered until the end of the promotion on 31 August.

You can find more information on the participating branches on this handy website.

News K-pop collaborations NewJeans
You might also like ...
The McDonald’s x NewJeans collab is now officially in all stores across Thailand

Vichayuth Chantan

Content Writer, Bangkok

A bar enthusiast with passion for good food, Vichayuth can be found trying out new menus and making friends over drinks. His hobbies include video games, listening to live music, and silently judging you from across the room.

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.