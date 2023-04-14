Michael Jordan-signed, 1998 NBA Final sneakers sell for record $2.2m

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Final sneakers smashed all records to become the most valuable footwear ever sold. Thanks to Sotheby’s auction house, the NBA superstar’s pair of Air Jordan trainers (collectors would never dream of wearing the shoes) sold for $2.2m.

Michael Jordan’s sneakers are prized possessions in the auction world. But sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during the free throw of Game 2 of the historic 1998 NBA Finals? That’s the holy grail of sneaker collecting. The game-worn sports memorabilia that fetched a hefty price at the auction are the last pair of red and black Air Jordan 13 that the superstar ever wore for an NBA game.

The Air Jordan 13s fetched $2.2 million at the auction

So, here’s the back story. The basketball superstar removed his red-and-black Air Jordan 13s, signed each, and handed them to a ballboy. Those sneakers that were up for auction with Sotheby’s fetched as much as $2.2 million. That hefty price makes the Jordan sneakers the most expensive pair ever sold on the open market.

Just when you thought the legend of Michael Jordan couldn’t get any bigger, The Last Dance revitalised the NBA star’s prowess to a new generation of fans. Earlier, a pair of sneakers worn by NBA superstar Michael Jordan in the fifth game of his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls sold for nearly $1.5 million.

The online sale was every collector’s chance to be the envy of sneakerheads the world over. The deal arrived during ‘Jordan Year’, referencing the NBA star’s iconic jersey number 23. Earlier this year, Air Jordan and Sotheby’s partnered to auction off 13 pairs of retro sneakers to meet the increasing appetite for game-used sports memorabilia.

Long viewed as a niche market, streetwear now permeates every level of the fashion industry, from traditional sportswear brands to heritage fashion houses. Last year, Jordan’s Game 1 jersey from the 1998 finals became the most expensive sports memorabilia when it fetched $10.1 million at a Sotheby’s sale.

(Hero and feature image credits: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)