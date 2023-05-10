facebook
Home > What's On > News > Miranda Priestly’s house from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is now for sale
Miranda Priestly’s house from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is now for sale
What's On
10 May 2023 10:00 AM

Miranda Priestly’s house from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is now for sale

Eric E. Surbano

Finally, you can be the ice-cold queen you’ve always wanted to be now that Miranda Priestly’s New York townhouse from The Devil Wears Prada is up for grabs.

If you’ve ever dreamed of being as cool as Meryl Streep, or maybe you want to be a boss that’s so unreachable and the complete opposite of “down to earth”, or you’re just a fan of the 2006 film, then this house is definitely for you. This New York townhouse, which served as Miranda Priestly’s home in the movie, is now for sale, and it’s definitely a townhouse fit for the editor-in-chief of Runway.

The New York townhouse Miranda Priestly lived in The Devil Wears Prada is for sale

The beautiful limestone townhouse is located at 129 East 73rd Street between Park and Lex in New York’s iconic and prestigious Upper East Side. According to Curbed, Stanford White designed the townhouse all the way back in 1906. While it has also been years since the film came out, the townhouse remains in utterly gorgeous condition. 

Image credit: Krisztina Crane/Evan Joseph Studio

Fans of the film will recognise a number of the house’s features, like the carpeted staircase and the foyer, which were featured in the scene when Andrea delivers a book to Miranda’s house. As per The Daily Mail, the townhouse has 10 bathrooms and 20 rooms.

Some of the townhouse’s other features include a small caged-in basketball court on the roof, a basement that leads to the garden, a number of fireplaces, and a handful of terraces and balconies. Because it’s also an affluent neighbourhood, don’t be surprised when you’re taking a jog and you run into some famous faces. Gloria Steinem, for example, lives right across the street.

Last but not least, Curbed has made a very important note that the “upholstery and light fixtures are blue. A particular shade — not just blue, not turquoise, not lapis. Cerulean.”

All of this comes at a cool price of USD $27 million (over INR 220 crores approx.). If you have that kind of cash lying around, it would be best to be quick about snagging up this beautiful abode. But by all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how much that thrills me. 

Hero image: Courtesy 20th Century

This story first appeared on Prestige Thailand.

New York The Devil Wears Prada Meryl Streep upper east side
Miranda Priestly’s house from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ is now for sale

Eric E. Surbano

Eric can be found lost in his own world jamming with headphones on while writing when he's not prepping for a DnD session or researching 'Star Wars' galactic history on Wookiepedia. A proud Ravenclaw, he loves playing (and writing about) video games, humming the 'Doctor Who' theme under his breath, and rewatching 'Friends', 'New Girl', and 'The West Wing'.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiakl

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.