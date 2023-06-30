From the abysmal series that is The Idol, to the gays losing power at the end of Pride Month, here is a roundup of the best memes in June 2023.
June is ending, so you guys can have your straight pride back now. This month, we have cringed over the dialogues in The Idol. The Titanic submersible really proved its performance to be able to submerge. And also that Netflix household password sharing thing has been a nightmare. All of those and more, you can find presented in the format we adore most: memes.
This month in memes: June 2023
June was off to a great start
Blinded by the lights
We have become Barbie, destroyer of worlds
only one month until barbenheimer, let me get my pink wig and my suit ready
Reading every Reddit theory, brb
Purr.
It’s what Roblox is made for
THERES ALREADY A ROBLOX GAME ABOUT THE TITANIC SUBMARINE 😭 pic.twitter.com/ofONXKqDgl
We manifested this
Everything I’ve learnt about Matt Healy has been against my will
Like why is Jacob in Black Mirror now
Black Mirror – Mazey Day
pic.twitter.com/jgGgqkLyVK
