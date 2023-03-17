All England Open 2023: Ng Tze Yong knocks out Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen

Ng Tze Yong, Malaysian shuttler at No. 28 world ranking, has achieved an amazing feat by defeating Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen who’s ranked the number one badminton player in the world at the prestigious badminton tournament, the All England Open in Birmingham this morning.

What went down during the match between Ng Tze Yong and Viktor Axelsen

YONG BEAT THE WORLD NO 1 😱🔥🎉

YONG TO THE QUARTER FINALS 🔥 Ng Tze Yong 🇲🇾 won against Viktor Axelsen 🇩🇰 21-15

9-21

23-21 Yong did his best, yes he is. WHAT A MATCHHHHH!!!#AllEngland2023 pic.twitter.com/VfesWM8JQI — Z 💎🇲🇾 (@theone_xyz) March 16, 2023

The 23-year-old fought fiercely to dethrone Axelsen, the defending champion, with a stunning 21-18, 9-21, 23-21 win in a tight last-16 match.

In the third game, Tze Yong took a four-point lead at 19-15, but the Dane fought back for his first match-point opportunity. However, he converted his first match-point opportunity and won the third game at 23-21 in a match that lasted 69 minutes.

“I want to congratulate Ng Tze Yong, I think he played a great game,” said Viktor Axelsen in a post-match interview, “Today Ng Tze Yong deserved the win.”

The feat was certainly amazing considering that the young Malaysian became one of only four players to defeat the Danish badminton champion in the past 15 months.

Ng Tze Yong’s incredible performance was a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport, and his recent victory secures him a spot in the quarter-finals tomorrow morning at 3AM – where he will face Chinese shuttler, Li Shi Feng who’s currently ranked No. 14 in the world.

Malaysians and fans of the sport were left in awe by Ng Tze Yong’s skill and tenacity as he faced off against one of the best players in the world. Despite the tough competition, he remained focused and determined, ultimately emerging victorious and solidifying his place as one rookie players everyone should be on the lookout for.

In the aftermath of his victory, Ng Tze Yong has received widespread praise from fans and fellow players alike. Many have commented on his incredible skill and mental fortitude, noting that he remained composed and focused throughout the match even when facing a tough opponent.

Retired World No. 1 badminton star and fellow Malaysian, Lee Chong Wei took to Instagram to congratulate the up and coming shuttler for his amazing performance this morning.

Others have pointed out that Ng Tze Yong’s win is a sign of the increasing competitiveness of the badminton world, with more and more players from around the globe rising to the top and challenging established stars like Axelsen.

It is truly inspiring to see such a display of talent and sportsmanship, and we can’t wait to see what Ng Tze Yong will achieve next in his career.

Ng Tze Yong will be playing in the All England Open quater-finals tomorrow morning, 18 March at 3AM MYT.