Shake Shack set to open first burger joint in Malaysia at TRX

Shake Shack, the internationally acclaimed burger chain, has recently made an exciting announcement about its plans to open its very first restaurant in Malaysia at The Exchange TRX. This highly anticipated outlet is set to make its grand debut in 2023. While no specific date has been revealed as of yet, The Exchange TRX mall is expected to open on 29 November 2023.

Not only that, the American fast food restaurant has even bigger plans in store for the future. With a bold vision in mind, Shake Shack aims to establish a total of 10 outlets across Malaysia by the year 2031.

Shake Shack Malaysia: All you need to know about the first outlet

When Shake Shack Malaysia opens its doors in 2023, customers can expect to indulge in a delectable menu that features the brand’s iconic and beloved offerings. Get ready to sink your teeth into the mouthwatering ShackBurger, savour the flavourful Chicken Shack, or delight in the unique and delicious Shroom Burger. And of course, no Shake Shack experience is complete without a side of their famous Crinkle-Cut Fries, complemented perfectly by their irresistible milkshakes and the heavenly Shack Attack concrete.

But that’s not all! They are going the extra mile to cater to the Malaysian market by introducing exclusive menu options that will tantalise local taste buds and deliver a truly unique dining experience. These Malaysia-exclusive items will surely add an extra layer of excitement and anticipation for all the burger aficionados out there.

As the opening of Shake Shack’s first outlet in Malaysia approaches, the burger chain is pulling out all the stops to make it a memorable event. To celebrate this momentous occasion, they’re offering an incredible opportunity for burger fans to win some truly amazing prizes.

Imagine enjoying a year’s supply of the iconic ShackBurgers or being among the lucky few to score limited edition Shake Shack Malaysia merchandise. And for the ultimate experience, there’s even a chance to secure an exclusive invite to the pre-launch party, where guests will get a sneak peek of what Shake Shack Malaysia has to offer.

To stay updated and not miss out on any of these exciting opportunities, be sure to follow Shake Shack Malaysia’s social media pages on Instagram and Facebook starting from 3 November 2023 onwards.

More about the renowned burger chain Shake Shack

Originating as a humble hot dog stand in New York back in 2004, Shake Shack has since become a global sensation, with a staggering 305 outlets in the United States alone and 165 locations spread across the world in vibrant cities like Hong Kong, Dubai, London, Singapore, Tokyo, and the Philippines.

Renowned for its commitment to using 100% all-natural Angus beef in its burgers and serving up antibiotic-free and hormone-free Vienna beef hot dogs, Shake Shack has garnered a loyal following and earned a reputation for its top-notch quality and unforgettable flavours.

In addition to their mouthwatering burgers and hot dogs, Shake Shack is also celebrated for its hand-spun milkshakes, crispy crinkle-cut fries, refreshing house-made lemonades, and an array of other delectable treats.

The countdown has begun, and the anticipation is palpable. Shake Shack’s arrival in Malaysia is set to redefine the burger scene, tantalise taste buds, and create lasting memories for all who step foot into its doors. Keep your eyes peeled for more information and get ready to embark on a truly unforgettable culinary journey with Shake Shack Malaysia.

(All images used courtesy of Shake Shack/ @shakeshack)