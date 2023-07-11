Singapore joins hands with BTS Jungkook’s alma mater to set up a Kpop high school

Singapore Raffles Music College (SRMC) is set to establish a first-of-its-kind Kpop international high school for entertainment aspirants. This is in collaboration with the School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA) – the alma mater of several prominent South Korean idols. Here’s all about it.

Leading liberal and performing arts institutes SRMC and SOPA recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to set up Singapore’s first Kpop high school with specialised programmes. The latter is quite popular in Korean entertainment circles – having trained the likes of BTS’ Jungkook, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, EXO’s Kai and Sehun, and Red Velvet’s Seulgi, amongst others. The new curriculum will allow aspirants to follow in their favourite idols’ footsteps.

Classes in Singapore’s new Kpop high school will be conducted in English

As per several media outlets, students from Southeast Asia will be identified for enrollment. They will then be mentored to hone their skills. All classes will be led in English to ensure inclusivity and accessibility for students from different backgrounds. The curriculum – merging Korean and Singaporean educational systems – will be taught by SOPA’s faculty that consists of leading names in the K-pop industry. Scholarship opportunities are on the table and SRMC will also help facilitate admissions for Korean students who’d like to study abroad.

“As an educator, I am honoured that our educational accomplishments are being recognised globally through this MOU with Singapore Raffles Music College,” SOPA principal Honsung Lim was quoted saying by The Straits Times. “We are determined to further elevate the School of Performing Arts Seoul’s reputation as an exemplary educational institution not only in Korea but also overseas as an educational institution specialising in K-pop,” he added.

1. Singapore is set to open its first K-pop international high school. It is a collaboration between Singapore Raffles Music College (SRMC) and School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA). The school will conduct classes, led by SOPA faculty members, in English. pic.twitter.com/vOmlRMgGS2 — BFM News (@NewsBFM) July 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Ryan Goh, executive director of SRMC noted, “The college recognises the impressive achievements of School of Performing Arts Seoul in producing quality graduates with a global footprint. We see this as a unique opportunity to bring the essence of specialised performing arts education from Korea into Singapore and Southeast Asia,” before adding, “This will showcase the exceptional value of industry-focused education and provide the impetus to spur the industry forward regionally.”

SRMC took to Instagram to share the news with the caption, “We are thrilled to unveil an exciting collaboration that will reshape the performing arts landscape in Singapore!” They further noted, “It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase the versatility and talent of Southeast Asian music and dance enthusiasts to the world,” before adding, “We look forward to welcoming students from all over the world to join us on this incredible journey.”

No further details on the audition process or course free for this new programme have been revealed as of yet. For more details, head to SRMC’s official website.

All images: Courtesy BTS Jungkook/SRMC