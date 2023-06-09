Singapore Open 2023: The latest updates on the Malaysian athletes at the badminton tournament

The Singapore Open 2023 is a highly anticipated badminton tournament that takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from 6 to 11 June 2023. This event boasts a total purse of $850,000, making it one of the most lucrative badminton tournaments in the world.

The tournament is expected to attract top players from around the globe, all competing for the chance to take home a portion of the massive prize pool. Fans of the sport are eagerly anticipating this event, which promises to be a thrilling showcase of athleticism and skill.

Who are the players representing Malaysia at the Singapore Open 2023?

Men’s Singles: Lee Zii Jia, Ng Tze Yong, Cheam June Wei

Women’s Singles: Goh Jin Wei

Men’s Doubles: Aaron Chia & Soh Wooi Yik, Ong Yew Sin & Teo Ee Yi, Man Wei Chong & Kai Wun Tee

Women’s Doubles: Pearly Tan & Thinaah Muralitharan, Vivian Hoo & Lim Chiew Sien

Mixed Doubles: Chen Tang Jie & Toh Ee Wei, Goh Soon Huat & Shevon Jemei Lai, Tan Kian Meng & Lai Pei Jing

A quick recap of what has happened at the Singapore Open 2023 badminton tournament

During the Singapore Open 2023, which took place from June 6 to 11, Malaysia had several players competing in the tournament across different categories, including men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. On June 8, 2023, the second round of the tournament took place, and only three doubles pairs from Malaysia managed to advance, while the rest were eliminated.

The mixed doubles and men’s doubles pairs were among those who were eliminated, along with several singles players. However, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were able to advance to the quarter-finals after defeating their opponents. Meanwhile, both pairs Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai were among the Malaysian shuttlers who suffered defeats.

Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, another mixed doubles pair from Malaysia, also managed to advance to the quarter-finals after defeating the Dutch pair Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek. They will be facing Hong Kong’s world no. 24 Reginald Lee Chun Hei and Ng Tsz Yau in the next round.

Overall, the performance of the Malaysian shuttlers at the Singapore Open 2023 was mixed, with some managing to advance to the next round, while others were eliminated from the tournament. Nonetheless, the remaining players will continue to compete for a chance to win the championship title and a portion of the massive prize pool of $850,000.

Badminton dynamic duo, Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik through to semi-finals at the Singapore Open 2023

Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik have made history at the Singapore Open 2023 by becoming the first Malaysian pair to reach the men’s doubles semi-finals in 15 years. The duo accomplished this feat with a nail-biting quarter-final victory over the defending champions, Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin of Indonesia, in a match that lasted 78 minutes.

Despite the Indonesian team’s resilience to claw back and save three match points, Chia and Soh held their nerves to force a deuce at 20 – 20 and seal the victory. The Malaysian pair won the quarter-finals match with the scores of 18 – 21, 21 – 16, 22 – 20.

The Malaysian shuttlers will now face the formidable Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the semi-finals. Wei Keng and Wang Chang have already claimed two World Tour titles this year and were runners-up at the Malaysia Open and semi-finalists at the All England. Although Chia and Soh have lost three out of four meetings against the Chinese duo, the Malaysians did manage to defeat them in their most recent encounter at the Indonesia Masters.

This remarkable achievement by Chia and Soh has captured the imagination of badminton fans worldwide, as the duo continues their pursuit for a maiden World Tour title. The last time a Malaysian pair made it to the Singapore Open semi-finals was 15 years ago when Zakry Latif and Fairuzizuan Tazari went on to win the tournament.

Can Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik emulate their compatriots and make history once again? The badminton community eagerly awaits the answer as the semi-finals approach.

