Here’s what you need to know about the Starbucks and Disney vintage-style collection in Malaysia

Following its successful collaboration with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, Starbucks is already set to drop another limited edition collaboration, this time with Disney. Unlike the usual colourful march, however, this one will show a whole new side of your favourite characters, especially since the theme this year is vintage-inspired.

The nostalgic-themed products will feature fan-favourite Disney characters such as Mickey and Friends, Chip n’ Dale, Dumbo, and Stitch.

All the deets on the Starbucks x Disney vintage and sustainable collection in Malaysia

Each product in the limited-edition collection, ‘Relive the Magic Together’ will feature charming Disney character art in vintage style. There will be 15 different drinkware designs and six lifestyle accessories available. The collaboration will drop in Malaysia tomorrow, 19 September while the other Starbucks stores in East Malaysia will stock up on merchandise at later date.

The drinkware series will feature mugs, reusable cups, and tumblers. These are perfect for those looking to enjoy their favourite Starbucks beverage at work or at home. Meanwhile, lifestyle accessories consist of reusable tote bags, umbrellas, and pins.

All items will not only have playful Disney artwork but also a familiar Starbucks twist. The idea is to uplift the human spirit and evoke a sense of nostalgia. At the heart of the collection is also sustainability as the products will be reusable.

There will also be gift-with-purchase premiums such as ornaments, pin badges and embroidery patches. Though more details will be released on how shoppers can go home with these charming new additions.

How much will the Starbucks x Disney merchandise cost?

The Stainless Steel Tumblers (16oz) that are suitable for both hot and cold beverages will be priced at RM245 while all three Mickey, Donald, and Minnie Tumblers (16oz) are priced at RM255. The other Stainless Steel Tumblers (16oz) designs are being sold at RM195 and the Disney Mickey & Friends Canvas Tote Bag is priced at RM158. The Cold Cups (24oz) however, are slightly cheaper compared to the rest at RM115.

The collection will drop in 15 markets across Asia Pacific

Samuel Fung, vice president of product and marketing at Starbucks Asia Pacific, said the collection has elements of fun and imagination. “We wanted to creatively reimagine how some of our favourite Disney characters might enjoy moments of friendship together,” he said.

“We hope our designs brighten your day, bring comfort and happiness, and warm the hearts of people of all ages,” he added. Other than Singapore, the collection will also be available in other markets across Asia Pacific including India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and more.

Starbucks has a history of collaborating with other brands for limited-edition products. After BTS, they most recently dropped a collection with BLACKPINK, both of which sold out both in stores and online almost immediately.