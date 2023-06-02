Thailand Open 2023: Tze Yong and Jun Hao’s journey ends at the quarter-finals stage

The Thailand Open 2023 badminton tournament is an exciting and highly anticipated event in the world of badminton. Fans from all over the world eagerly await this tournament, as it features the best players from around the globe competing against each other for the coveted title of champion.

This year’s tournament has been nothing short of thrilling, with several top-seeded players being knocked out early in the tournament. This has made way for some lesser-known players to step up and show their skills on the court. Among these rising stars are Malaysian shuttlers Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao, who have been particularly impressive in the singles category.

Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao smash into Thailand Open 2023 quarter-finals with a bang

The Thailand Open 2023 has been an eventful tournament so far, with plenty of surprises and upsets. One of the biggest highlights of the tournament has been the impressive performance of Malaysian shuttlers Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao, who have successfully made it to the quarter-finals.

Ng Tze Yong, currently ranked No. 24 in the world, pulled off a remarkable upset by winning against top seed Chou Tien Chen, securing his spot in the quarter-finals for the third time this year. This victory is a testament to his hard work, dedication and resilience, as he twice recovered from a big deficit in the first and second game to win 23 – 21, 23 – 21 over last year’s World Championship bronze medalist.

Ng Tze Yong’s previous quarter-finals appearances at the All England and Swiss Open ended in defeat, but with this recent win, he is more determined than ever to break the quarter-final barrier and advance further in the tournament.

Leong Jun Hao, a qualifier, also advanced to the quarter-finals after defeating Christo Popov in a grueling 76-minute match. This is a significant achievement for Leong Jun Hao, as it is rare for Malaysia to have two representatives in the last eight of a World Tour event. The Malaysian shuttler’s success in the tournament is a reflection of his hard work, skill and determination, having won three successive rubber-game matches.

Both Malaysian players have been performing exceptionally in this tournament, and their success in the singles category is a testament to their hard work and dedication. However, the Malaysian challenge in the mixed doubles category came to an end, as Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei, and Chan Peng Soon and Cheah Yee See were all eliminated from the tournament. Despite this setback, Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao’s success in the singles category has brought pride and joy to their country and fans.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao, as they aim to continue their impressive run and make their mark on the world stage. Their performances so far have been nothing short of exceptional, and it will be exciting to see what they can achieve in the upcoming matches.

Malaysian shuttlers Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao exits the Thailand Open 2023 badminton tournament

In the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open 2023 badminton tournament, Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao’s impressive performances came to an end. Ng Tze Yong, who is ranked No. 24 in the world, lost to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu in straight games, despite having commanding leads in both games with scores of 19 – 21, 21 – 23.

On the other hand, Leong Jun Hao was defeated by India’s Thomas Cup star Lakhsya Sen after leading in the opening game, but ultimately lost 19 – 21 ,11 – 21. Although they were defeated, both players put up creditable performances, with Ng Tze Yong making his fourth quarter-finals appearance on the World Tour this season.

Despite the setbacks, the Malaysian shuttlers are looking ahead to future tournaments and are planning on resuming action soon. These losses are a testament to the high level of competition in the tournament, and the fact that only the best players in the world are able to make it to the quarter-finals. Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao should be proud of their achievements in the Thailand Open 2023, as they were able to showcase their hard work, skill, and dedication on the world stage.

As the tournament progresses, fans will continue to enjoy watching the remaining players compete at the highest level of badminton.

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @yonex_sunrise_malaysia)